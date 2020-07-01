To the editor:
This morning I read a letter to the editor from the executive board of the Steele County United Way. In this letter, they indicated that we should all wear face masks around others to reduce the risk of spread for COVID-19. Thank you for encouraging others to wear face masks while supporting our local businesses and economy.
As I continued to read the paper, I turned to page 7A to see not one, but two photos of the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce recognizing new businesses in town. Neither of the photos demonstrated recommended social distancing nor face masks. Lead by example Chamber of Commerce representatives. You have been quite vocal in your desire for businesses to reopen and the economy to return to normal. You need to recognize that you hinder this success by your own refusal to demonstrate two simple activities that can help us minimize exposure and eventually recover from this pandemic.
Pat Heydon
Owatonna