”Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” — A. Einstein
When Einstein uttered these words he was thinking about quantum mechanics — an esoteric application where he argued against certain aspects of our physical reality — aspects since proven to be true (sorry, Al). But in an even more theoretical space — economics — we have seen repeated tests of a simple hypothesis — which fails each time — yet we try it again and again (going against Einstein’s advice).
The hypothesis is that we can lower tax rates for the rich, and they will invest in more production which in turns grows the economy to the benefit of all. Along the way, the increase in the tax base will pay back the lost tax income. Theoretically, yes, after all, 30% of $10 trillion ($3 trillion) is less than 20% of $20 trillion ($4 trillion). So, we have visited this theory several times.
The most famous application of this thinking was the Keynesian debt-fueled spending that helped restart the economy out of the Great Depression (1933 or so). The (somewhat) Marxist economist, Michal Kalecki, anticipating Keynes, noted that poor people don’t save money (an insight that is both elitist but also probably true). His conclusion — to grow the consumer economy, throw money at it. Early efforts threw money at the rich.
When Roosevelt wanted to jump-start the economy, he borrowed money to create artificial demand (the desperate poor did not have money to spend). This is often called Keynesian boosting — government increases demand when people aren’t spending. Republicans through the 1960s were appalled by that debt, being real conservatives back then.
But in the 1980s they flipped; Reagan promised that lower taxes would do the same thing as deficit spending. In truth, it was a form of debt-fueled growth. The hope and promise was that the economy would grow enough to generate the tax revenue needed to pay off the new debt.
But that’s not the way it worked out. Debt increased. We heard it called “trickle-down” by proponents. “A rising tide lifts all boats,” we were promised. But, by the end of the Clinton administration it was clear that neither party was watching the debt as a measure of how effective government policies were. The myth prevailed. One presidential hopeful became famous for the term “voodoo economics,” used to describe this faith in trickle-down economics (though he, Perot, did not become president).
Cue the next big crisis — the Great Recession — also known as the 2008 housing crisis. The Obama administration responded with another bailout for the top, once again applying good old-fashioned trickle-down reasoning.
Never discouraged by experience, in 2012 Kansas set a low tax rate (0% on pass-through income) in an effort to reignite their economy. Economists call this a “natural experiment” which is a sort of shorthand for “we could not ethically use lab rats to do this — but sometimes politicians will do it for us.”
This failed so miserably that soon the Republican-controlled legislature overturned it and overrode the governor’s veto of the Kansas Republicans’ tax increase (guess they forgot to read each other’s lips).
Meanwhile, at the federal level, debt concerns continued to be at best a bumper sticker for the right — as exemplified by “Audit the Fed” signs on some local trucks. But that concern was nothing more than bumper stickers — which are sort of the paper version of signing an online petition or clicking the “Like” button (aka, “slacktivism”).
Then, in 2017, the Trump administration pushed through a new tax code, one that greatly simplified tax time for most Americans, who suddenly found themselves no longer needing to itemize since the standard deduction was so generous. The price we paid? A lower corporate tax rate (one ironically more in line with tax rates of other nations with whom we compete — the UK is still the notable overtaxer). When I challenged then-Rep. Jason Lewis on this debt-fueled Keynesian boost (still called trickle-down), he promised that while the Congressional Budget Office predicted lower tax revenues (because economic growth would not offset the lower tax rate), he had been assured by the GOP’s own independent economists (aka, lying hired consultants) that the CBO’s figures for growth were too low and increased tax revenues were just around the corner once the economy reignited. As the national debt increases revealed, this took longer than we had.
Enter the pandemic — we’ll just shut down everything for wee bit. But an economy based on consumption cannot run without spending. Starting with that first stimulus check ($1,200, thanks President Trump), we saw a new approach to keeping the economy running hot — give money to the poor and let them spend it. Because that’s what they do. Unlike the rich who seem to use free money to consolidate their wealth, pay off debts and buy up their own stock, the poor just spend it, which is exactly the boost that a weakened economy needs.
So, unconsciously perhaps, Trump switched us from a trickle-down model to a trickle-up model. Feed the roots and watch the tree grow, so to speak. And it seems to be working, so long as worrying about the national debt is just a slacktivist bumper sticker. Of course, the Biden administration seems quite happy to continue this debt-fueled trickle-up model.