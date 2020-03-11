Minnesota recently received welcome economic news, learning that our projected state budget surplus had grown from $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion. A surplus means the state collected more than it needed from taxpayers in order to fund the state’s current budget expenses.
This week, Minnesota House Republicans unveiled an extensive proposal that calls for significant tax cuts for Minnesota families using the state’s $1.5 billion budget surplus. This is great news from my perspective, as I believe the average resident will spend their money much more wisely than the state will.
The tax relief package contains several provisions, such as assisting college students with student loan debt by expanding tax relief; families struggling with rising childcare costs through childcare credits; and homeowners through property tax relief. But the two proposals that stand out to me focus on helping farmers and small business owners through full conformity to the federal depreciation scheduling law; as well as senior citizens by ending the unfair tax on Social Security benefits.
The Section 179 plan impacts every small business, including farming. Last session’s failure to enact full Section 179 conformity is causing massive unexpected tax bills for farmers and businesses. House Republicans are proposing to fully conform and make it retroactive so farmers and businesses are not stuck with tax bills many simply cannot afford.
We’d also like to see Minnesota join the majority of states in the U.S. that have eliminated the tax on Social Security benefits. House Republicans successfully pushed to eliminate Social Security taxes for 250,000+ Minnesotans in 2017, and this provision would finish that effort and eliminate Social Security taxes entirely.
Can we afford to do this? Absolutely.
The tax implications of Section 179 implementation have very limited costs in future years, so it’s basically a one-time expense to secure full conformity. The Social Security portion does have some future expenses, but it wouldn’t come close to throwing future budgets into disarray.
When you continue to see budget surplus projections at the State Capitol, it’s the greatest sign that tax relief is needed. It’s time to continue our push towards getting excess revenue back to individuals so they can spend it themselves.
Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, is the state representative for District 24A, which includes Owatonna and Waseca. He can be reached by phone at 651-296-5368 or by email at rep.john.petersburg@house.mn.