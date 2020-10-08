“In a time of universal deceit – telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” – George Orwell.
“When you want to help people, you tell them the truth. When you want to help yourself, you tell them what they want to hear.” - Thomas Sowell.
Question 1
How many newspapers have closed their doors recently? According to Professor Penny Abernathy (University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC), since 2004, more than 1,800 local newspapers have closed shop in the United States. And, no less than 1,700 of them have been weeklies.
Are we in danger of losing the Owatonna People’s Press? In my opinion, “Yes!” Twenty-five years ago, the OPP published six print editions per week…today it provides but four print editions per week plus an e-edition. In addition, I suspect we have less than a one-fourth of the local staff today compared to what we had in 1995.
Back in 1995, 25 years ago, a yearly subscription cost less than $100 … today, the cost is less than $200. In my opinion, this subscription cost is a bargain.
In fact, I believe it is, for a variety of reasons, the most important piece of mail placed into one’s mail box. Think about what enters our mail boxes. Without a doubt, the local newspaper is the most valuable educational tool we receive. Face the fact, the local newspaper presents the truth about this community.
Question 2
What does a community lose when the local newspaper closes its doors? When a community loses its newspaper, the citizenry loses being informed about the problems within the city limits. The “watch-dog” element disappears. The community begins to live by “hear-say” and it, often, becomes incapable of knowing the truth of opinions, issues, and costs.
The presence of a newspaper is critical when it comes to charitable causes: i.e., the press tells us about the United Way and the needs of that organization – dollars required to do its work.
The presence of a newspaper is critical when it comes to the life of the local business. Suppose, we didn’t have a paper: how would we know which businesses are seeking employees … how would we know which businesses are having sales…how would we know what businesses have opened or closed? Advertising is indispensable to the life of a business.
A newspaper is essential to a local economy … it presents “good news” (births, anniversaries) as well as “bad news” (obituaries)…it holds elected officials accountable…and it permits readers the opportunity to express themselves.
Question 3
What am I or we going to do to preserve the Owatonna People’s Press — this most essential and valuable document in Owatonna? Subscribe to it! Remind yourself that to be an informed citizen there are articles that need to be read and acted upon. For 50 cents a day we get the chance to know what’s going on in this town … including the chance to applaud the local athletes.
Signing off…
It was Abraham Lincoln who wrote, “I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts.”