On Friday Jan 17th my esteemed and much revered fellow guest columnist from Medford published a column disputing the facts of my recent column on global warming. I don’t deny that facts and opinions are in the eye of the beholder and influenced by news and reports. So given the fact that liberals are far more intelligent than us knuckle-dragging, gun-toting, redneck deplorables, I felt it only fair to recheck my facts.
So I planned to sit down in front of my computer but was unable as my keister was too sore from the whupping Mr. Heim had administered. I eventually healed enough to begin the review and was surprised to find my statements very factual. I’ll begin by addressing each as outlined by Phil.
He first mentioned that most if not all scientific deniers are funded by the fossil fuel industry. Mr. Gore in his appearance before Congress, urging the passage of Cap and Trade legislation, stated an overwhelming consensus of over 3,000 scientists purporting humans as the major cause of global warming. Mr. Gore relied on a report published by the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change). It’s a world-wide group of about 3,000 volunteer weather scientists.
And yet according to Dr. Fred Singer and Dr. Ken Green, both expert reviewers for the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, there was very little consensus. They reported that the report was composed by 152 of the panelists and written by fewer than 10. In fact when questioned closer, many disputed it was a coming global catastrophe and that other factors influenced global temperatures far more than using fossil fuels.
I would urge Phil to purchase the book “Climate Change Reconsidered,” in which 31,000 scientists dispute parts or most all of the conclusions put forth by the IPCC. Phil disputed the testimony of the people I named in the column as not factual. If he wishes to contact me I’ll gladly send him actual interviews and documentaries by these people corroborating my statements.
Additional scientists disputing Al Gore: Dr. John Christy, IPCC lead author and Alabama State Climatologist; Dr. Richard Lindzen IPCC lead author and Dr. Roy Spencer, principal research scientist of the University of Alabama. Their conclusions: C02 has little effect on warming, each degree Celsius requires a doubling of concentration, one degree presently 400 ppm to 800 ppm, two degrees 1600 ppm, three degrees 3200 ppm and so on.
Satellite records (many feel more accurate) of temps from 2001 show little change in global temps and possibly slight cooling. The burning of fossil fuels increasing CO2 is beneficial to plant life and life on earth. In testimony before Congress Al Gore stated CO2 a pollutant and the EPA also listed it as such. Those statements and other predictions in Mr. Gore’s movie should be labeled as what is emitted from the south end of a bull facing north. CO2, oxygen, nitrogen and water vapor are required for life on earth.
Phil agreed with my statement about CO2 being over 4000 ppm and states that there was a catastrophe to life on earth back then. That could well be as it was 500 million years ago. My point was that CO2 levels have been much higher in earth’s history when no fossil fuels were being burned. In fact during the Medieval Warming period, about AD 1350 to 1600 , temperatures were about 3 degrees warmer than present and CO2 was between 250 and 300 ppm. This was followed by the mini-ice age and life flourished during warm periods and resulting in the death of many during cooling as crops suffered.
Also Phil disputed Climagate one and two as actually reinforcing manmade warming. Nope, they’re labeled that because thousands of emails showed scientists doctoring and worse yet creating false temperatures to boost their claims. In related controversial claims, Dr. Michael E Manning of Penn State University came up with a hockey stick graph that showed global temperatures skyrocketing early 2000’s to now. He based this on past data. Tim Ball, a Canadian climate scientist, stated that “Dr. Mann should be in the state pen not Penn State” for publishing fraudulent data. Ball was sued by Mann for defamation of character. When Mann couldn’t produce evidence to back his data, the case was dismissed. Dr. David Attenborough put out several documentaries claiming polar bears and walruses would become extinct because of manmade global warming. Both have been totally debunked but are still used to influence many, including Greta Thunberg. I’ve watched the documentaries and they are very powerful and emotional, but if you do a true investigation, you’d find they’re very misleading.
My statement on ice melting needs clarification. Arctic ice is on an ocean surrounded almost entirely by land whereas Antarctic ice is on land surrounded by sea. Very little of Antarctic ice is over ocean water. Ice is made up of approximately 69% fresh water and as artic ice is mostly under the water level it does not raise sea levels greatly. Ice on land however sends 69% of its volume into raising sea levels. Many scientists point out that while artic ice is slightly melting, Antarctic ice is expanding. This is result of the warming of the ocean around the Arctic.
Phil often calls out Trump for lying. I’ll agree that politicians lie to push their agendas, which brings us to Al Gore. He presently owns four residents and a huge yacht on a lake in Virginia. His main residence is around 10,000 square feet and uses about $30,000 of energy per year, along with flying in his private jet, he is not an example of what he preaches. The Cap and Trade legislation he is pushing would devastate middle- and lower-income people worldwide with skyrocketing taxes and energy costs. He helped create a company “Generation Investment Management “ and made himself chairman. He’s positioned to make millions by buying carbon assets and investing in energy resource investments. He needs “Cap and Trade “ to accomplish this. His liberal political agenda criticism of capitalism is more B.S. He was part owner of a cable network station “Current TV” which was sold for a profit of $100 million to Gore. Nothing wrong with capitalism profit.
So Phil, the real devastation we are facing will be caused by “Cap and Trade” and other carbon reducing agendas. Oh by the way, the sky isn’t falling; those are clouds and are responsible for most of the temperature variables on earth. Other chicken little predictions of acid rain, coming ice age back in the 1970s, ozone depletion, 2000 millennium computer scare and now global warming.