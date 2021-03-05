To the editor:
The United way of Steele County is so thankful for the leadership and guidance that David Albrecht, Shane Sattler and Karen Legault brought to the organization over the past 10 years.
David Albrecht, our outgoing board chair, had a vision for our organization that we would become the incubator for innovation, positioning us to address, quickly, the unmet needs in our community. We transitioned from a strategic planning directive to a strategic impact action plan under his lead.
Shane Sattler, our outgoing board secretary, taught us to question everything. He helped us to remember our purpose and the importance of transparency. Shane’s passion for people and doing what is right inspired us all to do the same and his humor and wit helped us to keep perspective during challenging times.
Karen Legault, outgoing Marketing and Fundraising Committee member, helped lead a successful campaign, despite the limitations brought on by the pandemic. Her creativity and out of the box thinking led to marketing strategies that were engaging and inclusive, reaching more people than ever before.
United Way of Steele County changes lives by mobilizing and optimizing the caring power of our community. Thank you, David, Shane and Karen for embodying this mission. You have shown each of us what it means to LIVE UNITED.
Annette Duncan
president, United Way of Steele County