To the editor:
The Zumbro Education District (ZED) is preparing for a November vote when its seven member district school boards will be voting on a new facility to provide much needed space. Blooming Prairie Public Schools has benefited from a long, successful relationship with ZED dating back to July 1, 1993.
Blooming Prairie students have benefitted immensely from the myriad of specialized services ZED provides. These include assistive technology, deaf and hard of hearing services, vision services, behavior specialists, student enrichment activities, career and technical planning, occupational therapy, physical therapy and more.
The new ZED facility would be located in Kasson and would house the Alternative Learning Center (ALC), Transition to Success (18- through 21-year-olds), and ZED South Campus-Setting IV. Being located near the Kasson school campus, the ZED programs will be able to utilize some Kasson facilities. Blooming Prairie's partnership with ZED is critical as it supports students in each of these programs.
Blooming Prairie's school board supports the building of this new facility and will be voting on this facility project in November. The school board's support is based not only on the needs of students but on the impact on its community members. For members owning a house in the $100,000 range, the tax impact will be $11 per year. Agricultural, homestead land is impacted at $.59 per acre, and for non-homestead property, the effect will be $1.19 per acre. Blooming Prairie's commercial property with an estimated value of $500,000 would see a $150 per year increase in taxes.
The Blooming Prairie school board has been discussing this proposal for several years, and information about it was publicized recently in the June 18 edition of the Owatonna People's Press. The board believes in transparency surrounding this proposal and wants the community to be fully aware of its actions.
Chris Staloch
Superintendent
Blooming Prairie Public Schools