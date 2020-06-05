Less than a week from the time you read this column, it is highly likely the Legislature will be called back into special session by Gov. Tim Walz. It’s not because we didn’t finish any work we were required to get done during the regular session; it’s because the governor is obligated to call us back in order to extend his emergency powers related to COVID-19.
Based on your feedback, you’re probably just as frustrated by the governor’s decision to extend his powers as I am. Unfortunately, the only way to stop him from doing so is by a vote of both the House and Senate. If given the opportunity, I will absolutely vote to end his powers in the Senate, but it won’t mean much. The Democrat-controlled House will never take up that motion.
So, where does that leave us? Roughly the same place we have been for the last several months: trying to work with the governor as much as possible to convince him that his lockdown has been devastating to local businesses and workers – especially in Greater Minnesota – and that he needs to reopen right now.
So, what might come up during the special session? Here are a couple of items on my agenda:
A bonding bill. This is the big one. While there is no constitutional requirement for the Legislature to complete a bonding bill, it is nonetheless something we normally do in even-numbered years at minimum. The most recent version of the Senate’s bonding bill contained several terrific ideas that I worked on, among them:
• Funding to boost township road improvements
• Funding for local bridge replacement and rehabilitation
• Funding for local road reconstruction
• Funding for the Minnesota Academies for the Deaf and Blind
• Funding for the Steele County fair to make electrical safety improvements
• Funding to boost infrastructure development around Greater Minnesota businesses
I am hopeful that the final bill will include those projects and then some. Any bonding bill that gets completed in special session will have to be agreed to by the House, Senate, and Gov. Walz, but I will continue to support a bill that heavily focuses on core infrastructure, roads and bridges, and sewer and water infrastructure.
Tax relief and economic recovery. I view this as of equal importance to an infrastructure bonding bill. Workers and small businesses throughout the state have been devastated by the coronavirus, and the rioters who hijacked the peaceful protests in the twin cities and some suburban areas added to the difficulty for businesses in those areas. They all need help, and bad.
During the regular session, the Senate approved a robust economic relief package that had tax breaks as well as assistance for businesses who are struggling for survival. From where I sit, this must be part of any special session agreement.
The House and Gov. Walz will also have their own list of things they want to get done in a special session. I have yet to see any of their specific proposals, but we will work together to figure out the best course of action for all Minnesotans.
If you have any thoughts or ideas for what you’d like to see talked about during special session, please feel free to email me any time. As your state Senator, I can’t do my job in St. Paul without your input!