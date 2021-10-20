Today, I would like to talk to you about self-care. What is it? Why should you care?
Self-care can mean a plethora of things depending on one person to the next, so let me tell you what it means to me. Self-care is the act of taking care of yourself physically and mentally when you need it the most but want to the least. Let me give you an example: when I was in the absolute depth of my depression, I found it hard to take care of myself. There wasn’t much that I did for myself, but when I could, it was the bare minimum. I did what I could, when I could.
At the risk of being judged a little, (extreme vulnerability alert!) there was a time where I went fourteen entire days without showering. I could not make myself do it. In the moment, it was a task that seemed impossible, insurmountable, and preposterous. If your hygiene suffers when your mental health isn’t at 100%, you’re not alone.
I want to give you some tips and tricks that I personally used when something like the mere act of brushing my hair seemed exhausting.
If you can’t stomach the idea of showering, get yourself some dry shampoo. This stuff is a lifesaver for your hair. Just spray it on, and it absorbs the excess oils from your scalp. Voila! People will be none the wiser that you haven’t been able to go through the process of washing your hair, and that’s OKAY.
If all you can manage is to lay in bed, binge watch your favorite show. Allow yourself some grace and treat yourself. Despite what your depression and anxiety are telling you, you don’t need to punish yourself. Get cozy, wear some fuzzy socks, an oversized sweatshirt (My personal favorite), some sweatpants, turn on Netflix, and tune out the world for a bit.
If washing your face seems ridiculous, get a washcloth and run it under some warm water, and gently wipe your face. The warm water will be soothing and washing away the last few days will feel like a big accomplishment.
If ever a day comes when you cannot manage to do even one thing for yourself, that’s okay. Get some rest and try again tomorrow. Self-care doesn’t have to be glamorous or complicated. None of this must be perfect, just do what you can.
As always, if you are feeling hopeless, please reach out. I know, I know, easier said than done. I also know that the storm doesn’t last forever. The world just wouldn’t be the same without you in it, so please hold on. For one more hour, one more day, one more week. Just hang on.
If you are needing extra help, here are some resources for you to utilize: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255 and Crisis Response for Southeast Minnesota 1-844-274-7472