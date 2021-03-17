To the editor:
How many more times must the railroad underpass on Mineral Springs Road, near Kwik Trip, in Owatonna be struck by a high-profile vehicle before something is done to help prevent these accidents? Are we to sit back and wait until a real tragedy occurs? The law of averages would indicate that this will occur again, perhaps with dire consequences. After all of these side impacts, has the old stone bridge been weakened? Will that cause a train derailment? Imagine full oil tankers being derailed, rolling down toward Pirkle's L/P gas plant. Can emergency management handle that fire?? How about a school bus filled with children passing beneath? Signage had not improved since the last episode in March 2018.
Does the city have a “loss prevention” program that could make recommendations which might alert approaching drivers of the 11’6” maximum height restriction at this underpass? How about some distinct signage posted at sufficient distance back to allow driver reaction time to brake his vehicle? Yellow diagonal stripes painted on the black steel girders?? I can think of other ways to forewarn drivers also. Has the city engineer studied this? Who is going to assume some responsibility here? Does anyone care? Will you be proactive rather than reactive?
This reminds me of a story where a young fellow was taking a test to become a railroad depot agent. He was presented with this scenario: “There is only one track running though this small town. One train is approaching from the north and another is approaching from the south. What will you do as you observe this dilemma?” His response, “I’m going to run over to widow Junkin’s house and we’ll sit on her porch swing and watch one helluva train wreck “
Bud Peka
Owatonna