The following is an excerpt from the article “Minnesota State University, Mankato and Owatonna Public Schools: A Racial Equity Partnership” that first appeared in the MSU Partnership magazine, Spring 2020, reprinted with permission from MSU, Mankato.
District leadership from Owatonna Public Schools contacted Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Department of Educational Leadership in the spring of 2018 asking if we, Natalie Rasmussen, assistant professor, and Jinger Gustafson, assistant professor and department chair, might partner with them in order to provide professional development to their district around racial equity. Their request was very much aligned with our department’s mission and vision.
At our initial meeting, Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad, shared his vision for what he wanted for the district in order to increase racial awareness, address issues of bias and racism and to provide the best educational experience for all of his students. We explained that usually, the single-session professional development workshop where consultants “blow in, blow up and blow out” were not nearly as effective as those that cultivated a relationship over time and catered to the particular learning needs of the community. They agreed and as a result, we devised a plan for the next school year to take Owatonna’s building and district leadership through a year-long partnership in which we created curriculum and learning activities crafted uniquely for them. Our goals were to bring awareness and knowledge about race and racism to the district leadership and to equip leaders with the tools necessary to address these issues.
In February 2019, Owatonna High School experienced a racially motivated incident that made national news and was reported in the New York Times. Because of the actions of a few white students who posted racial slurs on social media, Black students responded, called them out, and wanted an explanation. This escalated to the point of locking down the high school and summoning police. This incident brought to light the fact that Owatonna Public Schools had a race problem. Elstad realized that racial equity work cannot be solely the school district's responsibility. Last year's incident highlighted the fact that even though a racially charged issue was made public because of the actions of a few students, the genesis of and response to this issue came from school, families, and community. Elstad's response was that all stakeholders of Owatonna needed to be made aware of the root cause and join in the heavy lifting of racial equity rather than place the work at the feet of the district and then perhaps have it discounted or worse, counteracted by the greater community.
As a result, we were invited once again to partner with the district during the 2019-20 school year in order to include separate and ongoing sessions for Owatonna Courageous Educators. This training was geared to anyone having contact with students. Additionally, we were asked to work concurrently with several leaders of Owatonna and Steele County in a similar format called Owatonna Courageous Community — equity work that is focused more on issues of racial awareness as they pertain to social justice. Our vision is that through partnerships with the various stakeholders of the Owatonna community, that people will begin to have a shared vision, language, and perceived course of action for how best to confront issues of race and systemic racism.
We are proud to be a part of the Owatonna School District and community's racial equity journey and look forward to continuing this urgent work.