I ask questions. I can’t really help it. This has been so my entire life. When I was 16, at a science camp, I said I wanted to see travel at light speed. The instructor told me that would never be possible. When I asked why he dismissed the question with “because there is no material on earth that can withstand the heat.” I didn’t ask what happens if we find one. Lesson one: questions reveal the unimaginative.
I once attended a church where someone was teaching on submission to authority. We won’t even begin to go into my personal penchant for challenging authority at every turn. That would be a topic all its own. My question was simple, if you believe that the United States was established by God (which they did), then how is that reconciled with obedience to authority when the nation’s founders did not in fact submit to authority? For that matter, the theses written by Martin Luther challenged the authority of his day. The blank look, “I don’t know” and moving on with the teaching was my answer. Lesson two: some people are perfectly happy not to question things.
I have often found a dismissive air from those in authority or coveted position. It is somehow as if everyday people can’t have questions, ideas or suggestions unless they meet some socially imposed standard. A professor once told me that I couldn’t write a book on a certain subject because it wasn’t in my specific field and I hadn’t spent enough time with it. Then there are those who use the tactic of questioning what credentials give you the right to ask certain questions. Lesson three: questions will reveal (and often irritate) arrogance.
Some people do welcome questions. “I hadn’t thought of it that way” might be a response from them. Without questions, we would still think the world was flat. Questions are the basis of scientific hypothesis.
I am probably drawn to the constructivist theory of learning because basically it requires an individual to take a new idea and then integrate it with prior knowledge or dismiss it. It requires wrestling with questions about where the new information fits, if it does, or if you can allow it.
Which brings us to lesson four. Questions expose religion and dogmatic thinking. Let’s be honest, it is much more comfortable to be sure of what you believe than to question it, even if it’s wrong or incomplete. When people die too young or tragically, it is often dismissed as “his time” or the Lord needed another angel. If either of these is true, then we don’t have to ask the real question that is burning through our very being: ”Why?” Some “whys” may not have an answer. Acknowledging them without the certainty of an answer is too painful and can leave a scab that can be ripped off from time to time, never quite completely healing.
There are people I know who refuse to read certain books because the authors are “off-base” in their theology. What this means is the authors challenge their safe certainty and the box that they have God in. Richard Rohr is a Catholic contemplative. One question he asked in one of his many books was “Did Jesus have to die on the Cross?” Meaning was the Cross necessary to salvation. What if Jesus had simply lived as he did and died naturally? Would that make Him any less Jesus or redemption any less real? Rohr has been branded a heretic by some.
There are other beliefs not based in what we think of as “church” that are equally religious and their adherents refuse to entertain questions. Humanists are absolutely certain that we can bring about the perfect society and solve all of our problems. The question “what if we can’t?” or “if we can why haven’t we yet?” may be met with resistance by some. Don’t ask questions about evil either. They often dismiss those as fairy tales. John Dewey did. He believed that if we could remove the superstitious beliefs of evil and hell from people through public education, then we could solve all of humanity’s problems.
For me, there are no taboo questions or questions that shouldn’t be asked. The sacred and the profane are not as dichotomous as we would often like to make them. Even justice is not black and white. Is it OK for a father to kill his daughter’s rapist? Whichever way you answer that, the question then becomes in what belief do you base your answer. If you believe that murder is a sin, you cannot believe that this is ok. If you believe that all laws must be followed, then you cannot answer in the affirmative either. However, if you’re willing to question the consequences or accept them, you are free to act as you choose. Is life in prison worth vengeance? Will I really go to hell if I murder this person? Now you’ve moved in to asking questions about the nature of God.
God is the reason why I am free to ask the questions. God is often the one to whom I direct my questions. Throughout my life, no matter how many I have offended with questions, God has never been offended by them nor has he allowed me to get off base. God has the answers to “why wasn’t Amanda healed?” or “why were Jarod and Josh killed?” I don’t need certainty of my own beliefs to live safely in the questions. In the midst of his questions and grief, Job declared “I know my redeemer lives”.
Questions force an answer or a response, either directly or indirectly. Refusal to entertain a question is still an answer. There are some questions that simply have no answer or may not be answered here. And those are the questions that cause the most discomfort. Many aren’t willing to ask questions that shake their foundations. I’ve been deconstructed enough times to know that the questions have given me depth. I’ll keep asking.