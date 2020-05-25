Joseph’s first-born, James, looked at Mary, then at Joseph, and asked, “Who told you to name him Jesus?”
Why named Jesus
Mary looked at Joseph. She wondered how much should the four sons of Joseph be told. As she looked at James, she spoke slowly. “Prior to being married, the angel Gabriel came to me. His first words were, ‘Peace be with you! The Lord is with you and has greatly blessed you’ (Luke 1:28). I didn’t understand what the angel meant. I was puzzled.”
Joseph’s youngest, Simon, whispered, “There’s an angel named Gabriel?”
“Yes, Simon, there is an angel named Gabriel. Seeing that I was shocked, he said, ‘don’t be afraid, Mary; God has been gracious to you’ (Luke 1:30). He told me that I would become pregnant and that I would bear a son. He told me that I was to name this son Jesus. He also told me that this baby would be called God’s son, that God would make him a king and that his kingdom would never end.”
Joseph realized what Mary was attempting to do. She was trying to avoid telling his sons, that he was not the father of this child. As she spoke, Joseph realized that this was a delicate subject. He didn’t want his sons to form the opinion that this Jesus should be or would be more important than or more loved than either of them.
Mary continued, “It’s hard not being afraid. Neither your father nor I really understand what the future has in store for Jesus. We really don’t know what he is to become or how God will use this one called the ‘Son of God.”
Jesus, a king
“We have talked about many scenarios,” Joseph said. “We know that the name Jesus is closely related to the name Joshua. Does that mean he will become a leader of an army that will remove the Romans from God’s land? Does it mean that he will be a king like his ancestor David? We don’t know. Mary and I also don’t know how all this is going to affect us as well as affecting you.” We do know that God is in control.
Mary re-entered the conversation, “In spite of what we have been told, it is essential that Jesus be raised as a normal boy without any special privileges. We have to count on you to help us not to provide him any special privileges or to spoil him.”
Gabriel’s promise
Joseph’s second and third sons were Joses and Judas. Unlike their youngest brother — Simon, they were the quiet ones. They were around…seen but seldom heard. It was surprising when Judas asked, “How many angels have appeared to members of the family?
Joseph responded, “Two have appeared. Gabriel appeared first to Mary’s uncle Zechariah. Six months later or so Gabriel appeared before Mary. In both instances the angel said, ‘Don’t be afraid’. To both Zechariah and to Mary he spoke of providing a child. To Zechariah the angel said the child was to be named John and the son born to Mary was to be named Jesus.”
When Joseph paused, Mary said, “You know my mother Anne. Zechariah’s wife is Elizabeth. Elizabeth is my mother’s oldest sister. Zechariah is a priest. When Gabriel came with his message, Zechariah grumbled. He said something like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding. We’re too old. The body functions needed for pregnancy are gone!’. Elizabeth did become pregnant and she gave birth to a son. They named him, as the angel had instructed them, John.”
“We know,” Joseph said, “of two more of angel appearances. In a dream the angel told me not to be afraid to take Mary as my wife. The angel also told me to make sure that her baby was to be named Jesus – ‘because he will save his people from their sins’ (Matthew 1:21).”
A shepherd’s story
Joseph continued, “The most recent appearance of an angel was the night Jesus was born. An angel appeared to a group of shepherds tending sheep outside of Bethlehem. We suspect it was Gabriel who came to the shepherds. Why do we think it was Gabriel? Because he said to them, ‘don’t be afraid’…the same words he used in speaking to Zechariah and Mary. … Rebecca, you were there, describe what you saw and heard.”
“Jesus had just been born. Mary had wrapped him in swaddling clothes and had laid him in a manger. A small band of young men appeared. Their leader Elijah said that they were told by an angel to look for a baby lying in a manger. They had spotted our fire and came hoping we could tell them where to find the baby. There were eight of us who heard their story of the angels. In addition to Mary and Joseph, Rachel and Luke (my parents), Ruth and Stephen (the owners of the shed), Reuben (my brother) and me. … Reuben please describe what you remember.”
“The men had been in the hills herding sheep. A stranger appeared. This person looked like any of us, except that there was a glow to his clothing. He said, ‘Don’t be afraid. This very day in David’s town your Savior was born – Christ the Lord!’ (Luke 2:11). When he disappeared, a whole group of angel, like a mighty army, appeared in the heavens above us. Didn’t you see the light…didn’t you hear them singing, ‘Glory to God in the highest heaven and peace on earth to those with whom he is pleased’ (Luke 2:13)?”
“After they left,” Joseph said, “We talked about what the shepherds had said and we asked, ‘what does it mean that this baby is Christ the Lord’?”