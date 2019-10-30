“Children have never been very good at listening to their elders but they have never failed to imitate them.” — James Baldwin
“Writers and artists never pay attention to advice given by their elders, quite rightly. The only worthwhile advice is the most general: ‘Keep trying, don’t give up, don’t be discouraged, don’t pay attention to detractors.’ Everyone knows this.” — Joyce C. Oates
Senior H.S. photos
You are, probably, in the process of having your senior photograph taken. There are several reasons for having a professionally-produced photo. Your grandparents want a sharp looking photo to hang on a wall (remember they are proud of you and want to show you off). More importantly, from my perspective, two reasons for a memorable photo: 1) you need one for your high school annual and 2) you need a couple dozen wallet-sized photos to include with scholarship applications.
I fully realize it is more expensive than having a friend take one. Keep in mind that your photograph presents you. When you include that photo with a college or scholarship application you want the person looking at that photo to get the best possible impression of you.
I have served on scholarship committees. One group I worked with included this wording on their application form: “Proofread and make a copy of your application for your records before submitting. Send this completed application, an official transcript, and a wallet-sized photography to…” When we received an application without a wallet-sized photo, we didn’t even consider the application. Why? Because without the photo the application requirements were incomplete.
Decision — beyond H.S.
“What am I going to do after I graduate?” You have numerous options. As you work toward a decision, realize that the next four or five years might determine the rest of your future. For instance, most of us realize and understand that one’s occupation will in a sense determine income levels. Unfortunately, most of us do not realize that what we choose as an occupation will to some degree determine our life-span.
What will be the next stage in your life? Will it be in college or in a technical school? Will it be in the military? Will it be a laborer in the workforce? Will it be nothing more than being “the proverbial bum” (doing your own thing in the hope of living off the labors of others)?
As I look at the years past and attempt to foresee the future, the word education looms large. When you graduate from high school I hope you realize that when that door closed you become responsible for opening the doors ahead of you. What you open is completely up to you.
Understand, however, that during the next four or five years you will be laying the groundwork for your house of life – the next 40 or 50 or 80 years. Make sure that you design and lay a solid foundation by getting the best education level available to you.
Which college
In an article in the Owatonna People’s Press these words appeared, “Based on survey results, 25% of OHS seniors don’t have plans post-graduation…” (See August 21, 2019 article “Steele Co. Works looks to expand with more local businesses” – page 1A and page 3A). I fully realize that the emphasis of the article was to describe what is available to students who, seemingly at the moment, aren’t interested in additional education beyond high school.
I’ve spent sixty years of my life working with people. As a parish (secular) pastor I have worked with a variety of persons in diverse situations. I have dealt with people who have wasted their God-given abilities and I have rejoiced with those persons who have achieved far more than anyone, including themselves, dreamt possible.
I am really disappointed that 25% of our OHS seniors seemingly don’t have post-graduation plans. Permit me to exaggerate a bit: unless society agrees to change minimum wage limits…and until CEOs and Executives come to face the reality that current factory wages are unfair, factory workers will never achieve middle-class status. At the current wages, in spite of pension plans and current Social Security payments, the typical factory worker of today will need public assistance shortly after retirement.
Little irritates me more than to hear someone say something like, “He ain’t got the brains to make it in college.”
Unfortunately, I have heard fathers say to daughters, “Going to college is a waste of your time and a waste of my money. You’re gonna get married and have kids.” I’ve watched talented young women obey their parents … get married, have kids … get divorced and then go to college the hard way.
I have been frustrated no end when an ignoramus states, “You want to a church college, you can’t afford that…they’re far more expensive than a state institution.” I am totally amazed by the fact that some well-intentioned adults are unwilling to risk investigating the facts in costs. I know from experience that sometimes some students (because of church college scholarships, grants-in-aid) can attend a church or private college for less cost than attending a state institution.
When I finished 8th grade, I wanted to quit going to school. In North Dakota, in the 1950s, when one finished 8th grade one didn’t have to go to high school. Going to high school was not part of my dreams. Having clearly defined ambitions, my father hired me out to a farmer. After a summer of hay bales, pitching manure and shocking bearded wheat, high school became part of my dreams as did college and grad school..
Signing off…
It was Clint Eastwood who said, “Respect your efforts, respect yourself. Self-respect leads to self-discipline. When you have both firmly under your belt, that’s real power.”