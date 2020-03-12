“Last night,” Mary said, “Joseph and I told you about the angel Gabriel coming to me with a message from God. Joseph and I remember that angel visit as ‘The Annunciation’. After Gabriel told me that I would be the mother of the ‘Son of the Most High God,’ he also told me about my relative Elizabeth. He told me that she, in spite of her age, was expecting a child.”
Gabriel’s message
“After Mary told me about Elizabeth, I suggested that Elizabeth might need assistance because of her age. We agreed that it would also be wise for Mary to spend the first months of her pregnancy away from Nazareth. There was no need for the neighbors to know that Mary was pregnant. For the sake of Mary’s reputation and mine, her condition had to be kept a secret. One never knows when someone might insist on an adherence to an old Jewish law.”
“I’m sorry,” Mary interjected. “Neither of you, probably, haven’t the foggiest idea who Elizabeth is. My mother’s name is Anne and Elizabeth is her oldest sister. Elizabeth married Zechariah. Zechariah is a priest. He is in a parish in the hill country of Judea. ”
Reuben, noting a pause in Mary’s thoughts, asked, “How old was Elizabeth?”
“My aunt was way beyond the child-bearing age. She was old. She and her husband had desperately wanted children, but for some unknown reason she couldn’t become pregnant. Having lived the good life and having obeyed the scriptures Elizabeth often wondered why they were being punished. After she became pregnant, Zechariah told her that he had prayed frequently, ‘Please, Lord, give us a child as you gave one to Sarah and Abraham in their old age’.”
“To make sure Mary got to their home safely, I walked with her. I stayed for several days. During my stay, Zechariah read me his written description of the angel Gabriel’s appearance in the temple. I am still astonished by that encounter and Gabriel’s message.”
The Benedictus
“Joseph, you copied Zechariah’s written description of the event. Why don’t you read to Rebecca and Reuben what you copied?”
“Zechariah wrote down what he remembered of Gabriel’s words. Listen to the words he wrote and the words I copied from his scroll. ‘Don’t be afraid Zechariah! God has heard your prayer, and your wife Elizabeth will bear you a son. You are to name him John. How glad and happy you will be, and how happy many others will be when he is born. He will be a great man in God’s sight. He must not drink any wine or strong drink. From his very birth he will be filled with the Holy Spirit, and he will bring back many of the people of Israel to the Lord their God. He will go ahead of the Lord, strong and mighty like the prophet Elijah. He will bring fathers and children together again; he will turn disobedient people back to the way of thinking of the righteous; he will get the Lord’s people ready for him’ (Luke 1:13f).”
Joseph looked up from what he had been reading to his niece and nephew. He chuckled as he said, “Zachariah didn’t believe the words of the angel Gabriel.”
“Zachariah told me he responded the Gabriel with the words, ‘How shall I know if this is so? I am an old man, and my wife is old also’ (Luke 1:18).”
Gabriel, according to Mary’s uncle, briskly replied with, “I am Gabriel, I stand in the presence of God, who sent me to speak to you and tell you this good news. But you have not believed my message, which will come true at the right time. Because you have not believed, you will be unable to speak; you will remain silent until the day my promise to you comes true (Luke 1:19f).”
When we were at their home, Elizabeth laughed at “Can you image how difficult the past six months have been for him…a voiceless priest. He kept telling people to believe in the Lord and, then, he refuses to believe.”
Now at last…
“After Joseph left, I marveled at Elizabeth’s spirit. She had the agility and the spirit of a new bride. I often wondered why I was there. I still remember her tears when she said, time and time again, “Now at last the Lord has helped me. He has taken away my public disgrace! (Luke 1:25)”
“Zechariah expected to be able to use his voice again when the baby was born,” Mary said, “and he was totally depressed when he couldn’t. When the baby was brought to be circumcised, everyone expected that he would be named Zechariah. At the circumcision and naming, Elizabeth was adamant, “No! His name is to be John. (Luke 1:60)”
“I can still hear their friends object. The basis of their objection was that no one in the clan was named John. They looked at Zechariah. Tears were sliding down his wrinkled cheeks. He signed for a writing pad. On he wrote, ‘His name is John’. Everyone was surprised. They were even more shocked when, suddenly, Zechariah began to speak.”
“I stayed with Elizabeth and Zechariah until Joseph came to get me so we could go back to Nazareth. During the time between John’s birth and my departure, I noticed a significant change in the attitude of their friends and neighbors.”
“Mary and I talked about it on our way to Nazareth. She said a question had appeared. Zechariah had told them about Gabriel’s message. They had experienced his nine months period of silence. They had witnessed the return of his voice. Apprehensively they asked, ‘What is this child going to be?’ (Luke 1:66)”
(Italicized from the Good News Bible: Today’s English Version.)