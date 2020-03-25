I no longer wear standard T-shirts — the ones with printing designs or even plain ones. They make me, at my age and size, look lumpy! (Which I am.) I like to think that it is because I do not “work out.”
The tees do not appear to bother a lot of other people. I am intrigued with the availability of some fun models to purchase. A friend sent me a website for a few that I love. How about “I wish I were a little kid as I could take a nap and everyone would just be proud of me.” Or “Sometimes I open my mouth and my mother comes out!” Or “I am not trying to be difficult, it just comes naturally.”
For all you really difficult people, there are some gems: ”Common Sense is not a gift, because you have to deal with everyone who doesn’t have it!” or “I am not a successful adult.”
There are numerous printed shirts that feature more radical sayings which this newspaper is unlikely to print but if you feel really gutsy, check out pinterest.com for an array or shirtoopla.com.
Now I have opened the door to fashion, if a standard tee can be considered fashionable. We are about to be torn from our tights and roomy long tops. (Probably because a lot of people are wearing tights with T-shirts and are not built for this trend.) I am seeing so many long skirts in the catalogs, I mean really floor length and not mid-calf. Also, long trousers with wide hems for women. We had a name for that back in the day but it escapes me.
Catalogs are still showing the filmy jackets I love, so I’m not going to buy any of those pants I am likely to trip over. It does appear that every time I find a fashion that seems to have a slightly bulge-shaped figure in mind, it is too soon gone! This reminds me that I read an article recently on recycling that gave me hope.
There’s a company in Italy that is making new fashion wear from old clothes. You do realize that the charity organizations that you send your rejects to, in turn reject some of your clothes, which are then bundled in large bales and shipped off to somewhere, hopefully Italy. Apparently some place they sort, wash, and ship on to places that make rags, high fashion, rugs, who knows? I love it!
This, of course, sends me in the recycling direction and my concern that there are not enough businesses making something out of nothing. In many cases recycling is a misnomer as the cans, bottles, paper, cardboard and plastic bags that we keep using because we are religiously recycling (as we are patting ourselves on our self-confident back) is going into a land fill somewhere.
It is time to ask the hard questions here and encourage companies that purchase recycling as a useful basis for a marketable product. I am looking for stock options in this field.
Mary Monson is a long-time resident of Owatonna who joins the contributors group for a second time as it revives a popular series from the 1980s. Different age, different group of writers, different ideas. You can reach her at marymonson35@gmail.com.