“Do you not know that all of us who have been baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into his death? We were buried therefore with him by baptism into death, in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life. For if we have been united with him in a death like his, we shall certainly be united with him in a resurrection like his.” (Romans 6:3-5)
Here in the sixth chapter of Romans the Apostle Paul points out that we are not just baptized into Christ Jesus we are baptized into his death and resurrection. This fits in well with what Jesus himself says, “If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me. For whoever would save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake will find it. For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul? Or what shall a man give in return for his soul?” (Matthew 16:24-26)
Jesus also says, “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies, it remains alone; but if it dies, it bears much fruit. Whoever loves his life loses it, and whoever hates his life in this world will keep it for eternal life.” (John 12:24-25)
We lose our lives when we are baptized into Christ but that is a good thing. It is only by losing our lives that we find them, that we keep them for eternal life. We are no different than a seed. A seed must fall the earth and die in order to bear fruit. In order to keep our lives we must die through our baptism into Christ but in so doing we receive a whole new life. Whoever hates his life in this world will keep it for eternal life.
In his Small Catechism Martin Luther puts it this way: “What does such baptizing with water indicate? It indicates that the Old Adam in us should by daily contrition and repentance be drowned and die with all sins and evil desires, and that a new man should daily emerge and arise to live before God in righteousness and purity forever.”
Paul goes on to say that the advantage of being baptized into Jesus’ death and resurrection is that it gives us power over sin and death: “How can we who died to sin still live in it?… We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him. For the death he died he died to sin, once for all, but the life he lives he lives to God. So you also must consider yourselves dead to sin and alive to God in Christ Jesus.” (Romans 6:2, 9-11)
Certainly we should do all we can to avoid sin and live a life of righteousness. But it must begin by drowning our sins, the “Old Adam,” through the gift of baptism. Then we embrace the new life we have been given through the power of Jesus’ resurrection.
Baptism itself is a very simple ceremony. Jesus said, “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:19-20)
As a person’s name is spoken and water is applied to their body in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Prayers, confession of faith in the Holy Trinity and witnesses are also an important part of the ceremony. The power of this simple act rests entirely on God’s Word of promise to those who receive this divinely-instituted sacrament.
From a practical standpoint, dying and rising with Jesus in baptism is a great blessing. We all experience setbacks and losses in life. When these happen we draw strength from baptism because it reminds us that we have already lost everything by being united with the death of Jesus.
On the other hand, the shiny things of this world can also be a problem. They can makes us think that the things of this world are what matter most. Baptism reminds us that we already have something better than anything this world has to offer; eternal life by being united with Jesus in his resurrection.
Nothing in this world can compare with being united with Jesus in his death and resurrection through the waters of Holy Baptism.