There’s been plenty of flapping going on for the last several months.
Flapping about coronavirus. Flapping about rights. Flapping about masks. Flapping about being pent up. Flapping about things being closed or limited. Flapping about the media. Flapping about voting by mail. Flapping about the November election. Flapping about what Congress and the state legislators are doing and not doing.
Flap. Flap. Flap.
You name it and someone has been complaining about it. And then there are the people who have vandalized, protested in a non-peaceful way, pulled down statues, shot off their mouths without engaging their brains, and filed suits. There always seems to be some excuse for doing these things: Anger, resentment, politics, the heat, the cold or not getting the right color bike in youth.
The flap over masks or face coverings, dear readers three, has nearly brought me to my new knees. I know that people like to complain about things that are good for them, but it’s getting out of hand.
When you enter a store or a private business or even some public buildings, there’s often a sign posted that reads: No shirt, no shoes, no service. It’s an allowable rule. I suspect when these requirements went into play, people complained about this as well.
Remember the complaining about seat belts, the indoor smoking ban, jay walking, hands free phone use in the car, parking tickets? Yup. There were — and still are — people who complain that these requirements are somehow taking away their rights, ruining their businesses and making their lives far less convenient.
Some states have helmet requirements but in ours and others, South Dakota being one, it’s OK not to wear one. No doubt during the Sturgis Rally this week, there will be plenty of non-helmet wearing and subsequent injuries and deaths, all in the name of freedom.
Nobody can fix stupid.
As Americans, we enjoy many rights: The right to express ourselves, the right to worship as we wish, the right to a prompt, fair trial by jury, the right to bear arms, the right to vote for public officials, the right to seek public office, the right to pursue life, liberty and happiness.
With these rights, and others guaranteed in the Constitution, come responsibilities. No right is free. We must support and defend the Constitution, stay informed, participate in the democratic process, respect and obey federal, state and local laws, respect the rights, beliefs and opinions of others, participate in our local communities, pay income and other taxes honestly and on time, serve on a jury when called upon and defend our country if the need arises. So reads the reminders printed in the Citizen’s Almanac.
Eleanor Roosevelt wrote, “Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility. For the person who is unwilling to grow up, the person who does not want to carry his own weight, this is a frightening prospect.”
I think we also have a responsibility to care for others. That’s where wearing a mask, washing our hands frequently and observing social distancing comes in. It’s too bad that we have to have rules that dictate these kindnesses.
And unless you are a bird or some other flying creature, flapping doesn’t get you off the ground or going anywhere.