To the editor:
We moved from Owatonna to the Villages, Florida a couple of months ago, and the differences are nothing short of amazing, particularly in light of the updated restrictions from Gov. Tim Walz's office. The Villages is a retirement community of 130,000 or so. You have to be 55 years old and/or retired to live here, meaning we Villagers are (according to the hoopla) at greater risk for COVID-19. But even as Minnesota's economy and way of life are being slowly strangled, The Villages and Florida are booming. Check this out:
• Masks are optional here. Some wear them, most don't. And there is no legal penalty if you don't.
• All businesses are open. They are free to impose restrictions, but most don't.
• We have a lot of swimming pools and its business-as-usual for them.
• People sit where they want in most restaurants and bars.
• Schools are 100% open and fully staffed. Most workers don't wear masks.
• Oh, and by the way, we are not tripping over dead bodies in the streets.
• Plus, the Villages is adding nearly 15,000 new homes. Think those developers know something?
Living in Minnesota it's easy to be blind to life in the rest of America. But once you see what a rational approach in a state that prizes individual liberty can accomplish… well, to call that awakening "rude" is a vast understatement. How long will Minnesotans tolerate Walz's boot on their collective necks while their businesses die and their lives are slowly destroyed? Take it from me, it doesn't have to be that way.
A tale of two cities? More like two worlds.
Bill Prepodnik
The Villages, Florida