TODD HALE: Waitin' at trackside for the Royal American fair trains

Each Labor Day brings my memories back to the day when hundreds of Owatonna railroad and carnival fans lined the Rock Island railroad tracks to see the Royal American Shows trains pass through Owatonna after playing the State Fair. The sight of these show trains was a once-a-year happening. Please bear with me as I repeat the memory of this experience.
Each year, the Rock Island railroad handled the Royal American show trains journey from Minnesota to their next play dates in Kansas. The train had up to 90 cars and moved in two sections. Royal American Shows switched to trucks in 1982 and played its last dates in 1997.
My personal interest in watching the show trains roll through Owatonna was fueled by my close friend Elmer Reseland who was a carnival fan from childhood. I ran radio station KRFO and began sharing the excitement of watching the carnival trains pass through Owatonna with my listeners. Each year, Elmer and I would eagerly look forward to the day after Labor Day when the colorful trains headed south. I talked about the trains on the air and told my listeners that I would announce when the trains were on the move and heading toward Owatonna. I kept in close contact with Pete Scheider, the Rock Island depot agent in Owatonna who kept me informed of the exact location of the train. By the time the trains rolled through Owatonna there were hundreds of Owatonnans at trackside to catch a glimpse of the passing trains. As soon as Pete gave me the exact time the trains would be coming through Owatonna I announced the time on the air. Reseland was the Principal of McKinley Elementary School and promptly left his desk and headed down to Riverside Ave. We anxiously awaited the locomotive horn in the distance. Many folks had cameras and video cameras in hand. There were two trains coming through Owatonna. The train flat-cars were usually in the front which carried the colorful carnival wagons. The passenger cars followed. A few of the “carnies” gave us a wave but most of them were sleeping after an exhausting night of tear-down. Once in awhile one of the carnies threw out a carnival toy for some lucky finder.
When the first train passed, we all waited until the second train arrived about 30 minutes later. Watching for the fair trains was a special thrill that happened only once a year.
Royal American at the SCFF
The Royal American Shows was one of the premier carnivals in the country and one of the few shows to travel by railroad. The shows played the Steele County Free Fair in 1923 and then in the period from 1925 to 1931. They were the last carnival to play the State Fair before the fair began contracting individual rides from other carnivals to make up the State Fair midway.
SCFF grounds crew a totally new team
In past articles on the fair, I failed to write a big THANK YOU to our fair grounds crew. This year’s crew was totally new. They were supervised by Scott Seykora. Their work on grounds preparation began long before the fair. The crew worked on grueling assignments in preparing the fairgrounds including installing new siding on the Great Outdoors Center, formerly the Izaak Walton building. They also learned how to put up stalls in the barns. The crew was on the grounds during the fair, ready to answer the call for garbage pickup in an overflowing container to overflowing toilets. The photo of this energetic crew and their identity is included with this column. Members of the crew were Luke Effertz, Matt Seykora, Beckett Seykora, Jesse Deml, Evan Buck, and Zac Kubicek. The boys work continues after the fair as a complete clean-up of the fairgrounds. I always thought it amazing that just after three or four days you would never know the fair was held there! No doubt some of these guys will be back next summer to do their job all over again. Thanks for a job well done!
Retirement open house for Bonnie Krueger
Bonnie Krueger is retiring from the Owatonna Public Library after 38 years. Come and wish her well at an open house at the library next Friday, September 10 from 2-4 p.m. There will be a short program at 2:30.
Special birthdays
Some special birthdays to note today. Jane Jacobson is celebrating her 104th birthday today. Marie Karaus will celebrate her 104th on September 12. Both live at Countryside in Owatonna, 650 El Dorado, Owatonna, Mn. 55060.
New director of sales at OCC
The Owatonna Country Club General Manager Dan Jacott has announced the hiring of Michelle Pederson as the new Director of Sales and Membership. Michelle has served seven years as General Manager of the Faribault Golf and Country Club. Michelle lives in Waseca and comes to Owatonna with over 30 years in the hospitality industry.
Lansing Corners to open
The Lansing Corners restaurant will be opening again soon under the ownership of Steve Patterson and Brian Miller. The two had originally planned to open a brewery in Rochester before COVID hit and the two lost the building, their loan, their investor their own money already invested. Nearly 18 months later, the two are nearing the finish line on the refurbishing of Lansing Corners, a former supper club on highway 218, about 9 miles south of Blooming Prairie. There are 15 employees already signed on including some former staff members. Plans are for the bar and grill to feature burger baskets, chicken sandwiches and a lot of appetizers. Patterson has a career in food service and Miller has a passion for brewing beer. New siding and roofing have been added and plumbing has been upgraded. Look for word on the opening.
Local COVID testing clinic moved
Mayo Clinic Health System has moved the Owatonna COVID testing site to the Southview Building. Appointments are necessary by calling 507-434-9929.
A tribute to Paul Illg
We recently said farewell to Paul Illg, who many referred to as ‘The Mayor of Main Street’. I first got to know Paul when he, upon recommendation of a friend, did some repair work on my car. he was known for his knowledge of all makes of automobiles. He could fix anything. He maintained his business in a small garage on Main and Oak. He didn’t have a lift for the cars he worked on. He just jacked them up with a floor jack and slid under the car on his back.
I best knew Paul in his capacity of assistant fire chief since the days of Chief Frank Anderson. His close proximity to the fire hall made him one of the first to answer a fire call when the alarm was sounded. I can still see him running to the hall from his repair shop. Paul also played a big part along with Glen Hale in the restoration of the 1925 Seagraves 750 fire truck. I remember Paul and Glen in the driver’s seat as the truck led the first traffic on the newly paved Oak Street. Paul was a special guy. He was a good source for information on happenings of yesteryear which I often used for this column.
Joke of the week
Sven and Ole, two Minnesota engineers, were standing at the base of a flagpole, looking up. A woman walks by and asks what they are doing. “Ve’re supposed to find da height of dis flagpole,” said Sven. “but we don’t haf a ladder.” The woman took a wrench from her purse, loosened a couple of bolts, and laid the pole down on the ground. Then she took a tape measure from her pocket book, took a measurement and announced, “Twenty-one feet, six inches,” and walked away. Ole shook his head and laughed, “Ain’t dat yust like a voman! Ve ask for da height and she gives us da length!” Sven and Ole have since quit their engineering jobs and are currently serving in the U.S. Senate.