It has become customary in the sports world these days that, before a championship game takes place, both teams, confident of victory, will have hats and shirts printed up proclaiming themselves as champions.
That way, as soon as the game is over, while the cameras are still rolling and the trophy is presented, the winners can start wearing their championship hats and shirts. Of course, only one team can win so all the paraphernalia that the losing team had made is worthless and has to be thrown out or recycled.
I find myself in the situation of writing this article before the 2020 general election knowing that it will not be published until after the election. I suppose I could write two articles, and have the Peoples’ Press print one article if one side wins and the other article if the other side wins. Journalists must do this kind of thing because it’s amazing how quickly they can publish articles reporting the results of elections and court decisions. Once the results are announced they just update a few details and publish the article they wrote about the side that won and delete the article they wrote about the side that lost.
I’m sure both sides in the many elections that are coming up are preparing celebrations for when it is announced that their team won the most votes. The losers will be left to decide what to do with all the champagne they bought.
But instead of writing two articles or trying to guess who will win, I am going to focus on what I know will still exist after the election no matter who wins.
I know that no matter who wins the election God will still be in charge of the entire world. Paul writes about this in the first chapter of his letter to the Ephesians. He points out that God raised Jesus from the dead, “and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly places, far above all rule and authority and power and dominion, and above every name that is named, not only in this age but also in the one to come. And he put all things under his feet and gave him as head over all things to the church, which is his body, the fullness of him who fills all in all. (Ephesians 1:20-23, ESV)
With all the chaos in the world it is easy to wonder if God is in charge. But I can assure he is still in charge and no election or other big event in our world is going to change that. To put it in sporting terms, when Jesus rose from the dead, his heavenly Father handed him a championship jersey proclaiming him King of kings and Lord of lords. And all the forces of evil, who were busy planning their own victory celebrations on that dark day when Jesus died a humiliating death on the cross, had to put away their party hats and concede defeat.
And after the election we will still have the freedom to gather in houses of worship – while observing the health department guidelines of course – to pray to God on behalf of each other and our leaders. There is nothing more essential than calling upon God in these perilous times.
Unless the Lord returns before the election, the sun will rise, people will fall in love, babies will be born and we will still have to pay taxes after the election. Ordinary life has a way of continuing even in the strangest of times.
The pandemic will not magically disappear once the election is over. I’m not sure how many more waves of this disease we can handle. Yes, our government leaders can be a great help in times of crisis but much of the responsibility for staying safe and healthy still remains with us.
Those who say that this is the most important election in our lifetime, that if certain people get elected it will change our whole country, are only partially right. Those who are elected will change our country, it’s what we elect them to do.
But to think that one election is going to change our entire country shows a distinct lack of trust in the bedrock principles on which our republic is founded. Our citizens and our country are stronger and more resilient than that. One of the beautiful things about our constitution is that there are a variety of potent forces in place to make sure that those in power follow our laws, especially the laws that guarantee basic human rights to all our citizens.
Those who end up on the losing side will not lose their voice. The winners, by law, have to allow them to keep promoting their ideas. It’s what we call free speech.
After the election there will still be thousands of people from countries around the world that want to come here, not for free handouts but for the opportunities for success and safety that our system of government offers them.
So these are my predictions for what’s going to happen after the election no matter who wins. God will still be in charge, the sun will come up, the pandemic will rage, our republic will not collapse and, despite all our imperfections, people from around the world will still want to come here.