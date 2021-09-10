OK, we’ve really done it now. From the day I started my job in southern Minnesota, readers let me know they were not excited about including Faribault news in the Owatonna People’s Press. When I brought it up at the staff meeting and manager meeting, almost everyone said they had heard the same thing.
We’re happy to announce that we made the change this week that separated the newspapers.
There are no longer common pages, and each paper will feature its own opinion page. We’ve also now published an Owatonna only circulation number for any delivery issues, that number is 888-308-4874. You’ll find it and other contact numbers on page two.
Readers also noticed we had been publishing quite a few recruitment ads for journalists. We are filling these positions with people who want to live in our area, not commute. We think that’s important and will produce better local news for you.
In addition to the local news our journalists produce, you’ll also see more columns written locally by community leaders, politicians, and experts on a variety of topics. And we’ll work hard to engage with our readers to include their ideas and photos as well.
We are only the stewards of our community newspaper. We appreciate and thank you for your continued support.