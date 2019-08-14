There is a line in ancient Sanskrit regarding life’s experiences: they will be repeated until you learn the lesson. Some people take longer than others. Wiser people learn from observation, especially considering that while all mushrooms are edible, some of them are only edible once. The collective knowledge of humankind is important. There is more than mere politeness in allowing someone to go first…
It is those moments of stark realization when the words “Safety tip: don’t do that” come to mind, a phrase quite familiar to my own spawn and various students in any physical art I might teach. Hindsight being 20-20, you would think more observation would be the norm, and perhaps it is. Nonetheless, in our litigious society we need to perform overkill, only to find that just when you think something is foolproof, Nature develops a bigger fool. Case in point, modern exercise machines have safety designs, such as clip-on stopping lanyards for treadmills that prevent would-be joggers from getting caught-up in the moving surface after falling. The weight machines require enough warnings to prevent what should be obvious pinch points from attacking body parts. However, since no one thought a person would utilize the frame of a leg extension device as a stretching anchor, a woman in New York State received nearly $20 million from pulling one over on herself and being tragically injured. Safety tip: don’t do that.
Avoiding those stories already covered by The Darwin Awards, informally given to acts of stupidity beyond normal and usually with fatal results, we can concentrate on the immediate world. On the side of light-rail transit trains in the Twin Cities, there is a warning: “See Tracks — Think Train.” Of course, if you have not already exited the tracks when the train goes by, you will miss it, but the train won’t miss you. Safety tip: don’t do that. I learned a long time ago that trains are large, heavy, and offer no wiggle room between the wheels and the rails. It’s good a reason to show Anna Karenina (the early version) in high schools, since it seems Romeo and Juliet is often the ninth-grade warning about love and death.
For boys growing up — a phrase I use loosely — on Minnesota’s iron ranges, the huge piles of overburden stacked up in an otherwise mostly flat area presented excellent laboratories on the laws of physics, especially regarding momentum, gravity and velocity. Often berms blocked trails from automobile access, but bicycles could be easily brought to the highest point to see not only how fast, but how far into the air one could launch utilizing said berm. (The best we can do in Owatonna is Cinder Hill, the stretch of Linn Avenue that drops comparatively gently from Northview to Mosher.) My friend Lafe managed to fly off so far into the willows that one of us had to run home and return with a hand saw to extricate him from his entrapment. I was more successful right up until I caught the handlebar end into a vulnerable nexus just below my waist. Safety tip: don’t do that.
Winter only presented more of the same, but with different vehicles. I learned long before high school physics class that surfing downhill on a sled is fine until sudden deeper snow slows the sled while the weight of a human body continues forward. Face-planting in snow isn’t as nasty as doing it in iron-laden dirt, but no further explanation regarding mass and momentum was required. Safety tip: don’t do that. Of course, when I watch such dare-devil antics on X-Games I realize we almost invented them, except that no one ever thought “That’s how we can make money”. I suspect the eye-rolls of observers were accompanied by thoughts more like “That’s why slightly more males than females are born---they’re an ablative shield for the rest of us to survive” or some such idea. If nothing else, we learned valuable lessons.
One of the ultimate understatements comes from a pilot friend of mine, who started in the military and leveraged it into a career as a commercial pilot. Having lost an engine on takeoff while in Viet Nam, his view of the double bird-strike loss of both engines in New York produced a technical term used in his profession: “A REALLY BAD THING.” This was even beyond his usual “Sometimes ‘OOPS’ doesn’t cover it”. While that incident heroically turned out well (no loss of life, except for a few geese), the obvious advice is: “Safety tip: don’t do that”.
To show that it is possible to teach an old dog new tricks, I’ll relate an event that happened just after I turned 60. Grabbing a large cup of coffee at a local convenience store, I decided to cool it for more immediate drinking by dropping in a few ice cubes from the dispenser. Hot coffee is a great way to wake up, but splashing it on my hands to do so resulted in a mental reset. Unlike the woman whose son’s driving caused her to spill hot coffee on her and thus get a court-awarded settlement, I simply added the event to memory as important knowledge. Now I put the ice in first, which should have been obvious. So when you foresee a really bad thing, and you figure “oops” won’t cover it, you’ve learned a valuable lesson without the need to admonish yourself with “Safety tip: don’t do that.” That’s why wisdom comes with age, or at least painful experience. Although I’ve seen age show up unaccompanied…