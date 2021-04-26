Many people have acknowledged that because of the COVID pandemic and the divisive politics of the last couple of years, they are worn down mentally and stressed physically. If you are liberal politically, most people assume you vote Democratic and can be labeled with names ranging from progressive to radical to revolutionary. If you consider yourself more cautious politically, most people assume you vote Republican and can be labeled with names ranging from conservative to reactionary to fascist.
Different media sources and various politicians, depending on their political agenda, have tried to label the opposition as extremists which is dangerous for this country if citizens start believing people with opinions and beliefs different then theirs are now their enemies.
I was at a recent political party “listening session” where a state senator and another potential candidate for state office spoke. Words such as fraudulent, deceptive, corrupt, crazy and dictatorial were used to description their political opposition. The ideology purity of some of their party members was discussed. I believe their speaking was counterproductive and only adds to the divisiveness of our current political atmosphere.
I think most voters have more commonsense than what many politicians give them credit for and most do not allow themselves to be manipulated. I also think it is important for voters to keep themselves reasonably informed and to take some take time to do some fact checking on issues important to themselves.
Currently there is much debate on various issues such as COVID procedures, immigration reform, infrastructure spending, racial and economic equity, voter reform and integrity, and climate change.
These are challenges that require competent thoughtful legislators at the national and state levels of government willing to work together regardless of party affiliation to accomplish effective solutions to the various challenges facing this country. As a voter, I want to vote for a candidate that will spend their efforts on coming up with real solutions instead of wasting their time on obstruction and finding fault with their political opponents, as citizens and voters I think it is our responsibility to elect that type of candidate. What do you think?