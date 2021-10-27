We have a seasonal magazine in our area which cranks up about now to welcome back those who escape the heat of summer. It is filled with a gazillion advertisements, spot-on trivia, sports quizzes, but this year we have got a host of mindfulness, feel good, upbeat type articles that means they are still suffering through COVID. Not to downplay either the upsurge or people’s general funk in a period of sheltering in, but if we were not crazy before, we are probably well on the way by now. I just felt that for a small slick print job five articles in one issue was excessive. I might have to volunteer!
Now we all know that “feel good” guidance has long been a staple of Chinese Cookies. Mixed in the little almond cookies are such mind benders as “enhance your karma by being kind to everyone you encounter.”, “ genius does what it must, and talent does what it can.” or “avoid taking unnecessary gambles.” A lot of candy pieces sprout go, do and be better slogans but now even my artificial sweetener is offering words of simple wisdom like; “seize the day”, “dream big”, “try hard, laugh harder”, and, (sigh) “live today as best you can”. I have my glasses on but my conscious mind does not kick in until after the first cup of sweetened coffee!
Well, in the interest of spreading as much feel good as possible, I feel the need to spread some of the GRAND SEASONS advice to start your day. Oops, I forgot, now days you get to read the paper with dinner, not breakfast. Ah well, something to go to bed thinking about...better than the Delta variant or Viking crisis.
First article advises, “Don’t let stress sabotage your relationships”, suggesting recognizing the symptoms of stress, learning to listen, giving consolation and asking to help. (A lot of explanation about these ideas to balance out the page.) Article two gives “Tips to improve your well-being.” These suggestions include getting a furry friend, exercising, tuning into nature, and getting social. The third article and second on de-stressing has got more ideas: go to bed an hour earlier, focus on breathing, keep a gratitude journal and take a media break. On the subject of de-cluttering your mind and thinking clearly number four has 36 tips, many of them repeats of other articles in shortlist form— everything from play with play-doh to tossing clothes not worn for a year.
Lastly, on the gift of clarity and mindfulness, there are a whole page of quotes from people I am not familiar with so I am having trouble vindicating their sage advice. To add to all this, the same publication has an article on crisis and emergency situation handling and also on staying calm for your heart’s sake.
I am finding all these things a bit much all at once... Maybe an article a month, try to add a good habit on an occasional basis? (Am I really in this bad shape?) Probably not but maybe it will give you something to think about! May the force (and good habits) be with you.