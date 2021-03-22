I get lots of questions about Japanese beetle traps at the Extension office every year. People want to know where to place them, how many to place in their yard, what brands work best. I understand that folks assume these traps are an effective way to manage the beetles, because advertisements for these Japanese beetle traps are seemingly everywhere and the capture numbers look impressive. Keep in mind that the companies selling the traps are understandably going to make claims about how effective they are. Any solution to this pest can seem attractive, especially as we’ve seen such a surge in Minnesota recently. Although the University of Minnesota is still performing research to better understand this pest, one thing we do know is — Japanese beetle traps do not reduce beetle feeding.
This may come as a surprise to you because the number of beetles in these traps looks so impressive. I’ve seen pictures of the traps absolutely overflowing with beetles. Yes, the traps do appear to capture large numbers of beetles, but the important thing to consider is whether it actually benefits your yard or garden. Beyond the emotional satisfaction of bagging hundreds of beetles, what’s actually going on? Is your yard or garden experiencing less damage from the beetles?
By using the Japanese beetle traps, you are luring beetles to your yard. The traps are baited with the scent of flowers, the scent of beetle pheromones, or may be baited with both. Beetles pick up on the scent, causing beetles to come on over. Beetles end up both inside and outside the trap, and as large numbers of beetles congregate, they put off more pheromones that attract even more beetles, whether they are in the trap or not. What happens when Japanese beetles get together? They make more Japanese beetles.
Studies show that traps lead to more plant damage in the areas they are placed in. One study found that a trap placed alone led to nearby vegetation having more damage than in similar areas where no traps were placed.
Sometimes sellers highlight how placement or number of traps can make the traps more effective. One study investigated the impact of where traps were placed in terms of the number of traps (one or multiple), location (near vulnerable plants or not), and wind direction (upwind or downwind from susceptible vegetation). Regardless of number or placement, the areas around the traps had more beetle feeding damage than if there had been no trap at all.
While the damage Japanese beetles cause is unattractive, it is usually only cosmetic and will not kill plants. For information about managing the beetles in a way that works, visit: https://extension.umn.edu/yard-and-garden-insects/japanese-beetles. Look for beetles in your yard and garden starting in late June and start management when they first appear. Damaged leaves attract more beetles so minimizing beetles on plants should mean fewer beetles will be attracted to them.