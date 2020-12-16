“Forgiveness is like
Violets’ fragrance beneath
The boots that crushed them.” — Kawazumoto
It has been a contentious and divisive year — even my sunglasses are polarized. Those of us who understand science, or at least know experts who can guide us, found it difficult to sort through and believe some of the inanities foist upon us through social media. My younger brother has an MD/PhD through Mayo Medical School, my son a PhD in molecular biology and my wife a PhD in environmental chemistry.
One of my nephews has his Ph.D. in laser physics, and his wife also carries a Ph.D., teaching at one of the top universities in Canada. While there are times I feel like the dummy of the group, holding a mere MBA in marketing, I have such great information available simply within family that being quarantined hasn’t resulted in my going down the rabbit hole of incredulous conspiracy theories or cabalistic calamity about to befall the benighted.
My adherence to logic, science and reasonable information sources did get me blocked by at least one relative, however. I have yet to drop a friend or classmate for opposing opinions, although I’ve slowly learned to avoid any clearly loud or incoherent concepts in conversation. You can lead the hoarse to logic, but you can’t make them think. Perhaps it was best that many Thanksgiving or other large family gatherings have been discouraged, not only for general health protocols, but also to prevent major rifts in family tectonics. My own rule has long been that when food and drink are on the table, religion and politics should be off the table.
A bit over a year ago I attended my 50th high school reunion. Aside from my contribution of a poem (See my July 2018 column) in tribute to the ones we’ve lost, my unofficial motto was: “Forgiven, Forgotten, or It Just Doesn’t Matter”. Time heals all wounds, it is said, and I would expect that to be true. I certainly don’t hold grudges THAT long, despite my somewhat Scandahoovian ancestry. (Reference point, “solemn Swedish grudge,” which can actually be handed down through the generations.)
Anger is an acid that destroys the container which holds it. Yet there is still one person who hasn’t spoken to me, even if standing six 6 away at gatherings, since 1985 when she entered the bar where I was on security duty. Then it was only briefly, she was on a “girls’ night out”, and my territory was the entry. I don’t even spend time surmising the issue, because I respect anyone’s right to avoid me. But I would nonetheless want to know and correct the problem, which might simply be a misunderstanding, or some untruth spoken by another in attribution to me. People will do things like that, unfortunately. Mea culpa.
I remember a sermon years ago by an Irish-born priest, regarding difficult people. He compared it to his days of living near the coast, where the ocean’s fury was often in full view, preventing even a stroll to the shore to cast a line for fishing. I could be like that for so long, that sometimes it seemed as if there would never be a day calm enough to fish safely from the shore. There are so many things, both hidden and overt, that can affect the ocean, much as is true for humans. And just when he was ready to give up on ever fishing again, the waves would be calm, the sea like glass, and the shore so easily approached. So it may be with us in our relationships, regardless of the reasons.
As we approach 2020 in hindsight, and consider what is truly important, please wait for the ocean of life to calm down. Storms do not last forever. Peace and love.