We have successfully started our 2021-22 school year as classrooms are bustling and the fall season is upon us. Words truly cannot describe how good it feels to see students and teachers learning, growing and interacting.
At a recent school board meeting, your school board took action to update and endorse the strategic direction of our school district for the next school year. As part of this process, the board approved four commitments to guide our work: 21st Century Learners, Equity, High Quality Teaching and Learning, and a Safe and Caring Community.
During the past six months, hundreds of school staff, parents and students provided input through surveys on the desired daily experiences they want to see within the Owatonna Public Schools. Based on this feedback, we identified some key desired outcomes, such as this one for parents: “My child is in a safe and caring environment where they will be cared for, accepted, supported and valued.” Students said they wanted an environment where, “I feel connected, accepted, valued and have a sense of belonging amongst my peers and adults who are kind and supported; My presence matters.” Staff want to “... have the time, tools and training to do my work effectively and empower students and staff in rigorous learning.” These are great examples that outline what we need to focus on to deliver these desired outcomes.
The desired daily experiences also drove our strategic planning team and school board to closely examine our mission, vision, core values and strategic directives. Through thoughtful examination the school board felt strongly that our mission, “Inspiring Excellence, Every Learner, Every Day,” still clearly defines who, what and why we exist as a school district. Our vision remains the same: “Owatonna Public Schools inspires a community of learners with equitable access to high quality, innovative learning opportunities ensuring all students are college, career and life ready.” This vision is designed to be a destination that starts at the earliest ages and continues throughout a student’s school career. The real work now begins as we use the strategic directives to guide our work.
Our commitment to 21st Century Learning requires us to meet current academic standards while also striving to achieve the 4Cs: communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking, while being community focused. The skills needed for success in college and career are becoming increasingly complex, and we must rise to meet new demands. We must stay abreast of evolving technology as a key driver of the innovation needed to positively impact student learning outcomes.
We are committed to equity so that all students and staff have access to quality educational opportunities in a culturally competent environment to meet their individual needs. The result will be equitable access to high quality, innovative learning opportunities ensuring all students are college, career and life ready.
Our commitment to providing high quality teaching and learning means that students receive innovative, rigorous, and relevant learning opportunities that meet their varying needs. Staff professional development is focused on collaboration, continuous learning and research-based instructional practices to ensure growth in student achievement.
We are committed to providing a safe and caring school environment in which students and staff feel safe, positively connected to others, respected, comfortable and accepted. We strive to continue building a supportive culture while we nurture meaningful relationships with students, staff and families.
We are #OwatonnaProud of the work that has been accomplished and eager to move forward with what now needs to be done. Our staff is excited and ready to provide the best educational opportunities for all Owatonna students. Thank you for your continued support that helps make this possible!