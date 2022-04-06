What inspires you? People, vacations, food, the list goes on and is unique to each and every one of us.
Something to look forward to might inspire you. Others are inspired by the work and generosity of someone else. Inspiration can come in so many unique forms if you are encouraged to do something better for yourself. Many times that "do better for yourself" inspiration involves a diet and exercise plan. Sometimes, however, our routine interrupts the progress and inspiration. This is why it’s essential to set goals and hold yourself accountable. It’s all too often we rely on others for this accountability.
I believe we’re all capable of doing what we set our minds to. For example, I’m determined to learn to play the guitar this year. I can assure you this is an uphill battle, to say the least, but I’m sticking to it because it’s something I committed to for myself. I’ve made it known to my friends and family that I am in the process of learning the guitar. Hopefully, someday I’ll be able to prove that! I’m doing it because I want to, and I hope to inspire others to push themselves to do things that they want to do, too, but may have their doubts about. Give yourself the best of yourself, and then you can give so much more to everyone else.
When I stop and think for a minute about the different things and people that have inspired me, it’s really quite incredible! From friends and family to professional athletes, it’s easy to think of so many quickly. I have no problem admitting I have ample room for improvement, and the door is wide open for new inspiration. It’s essential to keep it simple and not overthink what you’re trying to accomplish.
Sometimes using past struggles can inspire you to do something differently. It’s in this inspiration that many people find some of their most significant changes. It can be gratifying to turn something you struggled with into something you have pushed yourself to improve on. This is for sure something that I encounter in life regularly enough. I have used failure and pain to do better with things in the future. This can sometimes be a little tricky to navigate, but if you’re not making changes, perhaps you should expect the same negative results.
It can be easy to overlook little inspirations throughout any day. Maybe it’s your pet looking up at you wanting to eat. It could also be your child wanting help with homework. For most of us, we can’t get very far into a day without having an impact on somebody else.
Find what inspires you and when you do, push yourself. You never know who might be watching and be inspired by you.