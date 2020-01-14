To the editor:
Western religions hoped to replace the laws of the jungle with reverence for life, urging us to be our brother’s keeper. Struggles with the Kings of the Jungle produced many martyrs. Unable to lick the kings, the church fathers affirmed the Divine Right of Kings to control civil society, freeing the princes of the church to evangelize. The people were now subject to a dual monarchy of church and state.
In 1917, the Russian dual monarchy was overthrown and replaced by a social democratic provisional government. The provisional government quickly defeated Lenin’s revolt only to be overthrown by a revolt of privileged elites, thus inviting the resurgence of the dogmatic socialists: Lenin and Trotsky.
In 1935, the repressive Spanish theocratic state was replaced with a republican government. Assisted by Hitler’s Germany and Italy’s Fascists, the Catholics launched a successful counter-revolution. Some American business interests assisted the dictators by preventing shipments of oil and arms to the republicans.
Today, a clergyman warned Donald Trump that he was in danger of losing his heavenly mandate.
States retain power by protecting the citizens. With chemical, biological and radiological weaponry widely available, protection becomes impossible. Our obsolete capitalistic system produces damaged humans faster than compassionate people can rehabilitate them.
Pastors divert parishioner’s moral energy to good works while supporting the system whose predatory practices necessitate their intervention. Was it such duplicity that drove Mahatma Gandhi to invite Americans to “Bring your Christ, but leave your Christianity at home”? We are left with two failed systems clinging to each other for support, neither of them interested in promoting human freedom.
Can progressives hi-jack the Democratic Party as Trump’s reactionaries have hi-jacked the Republican Party? Progressives will be attacked by the radical right calling them atheistic communists and by the communists wishing to put the forces of progress into an ideological straightjacket.
Our instinct to care for our brothers preceded Christianity. Will it survive Christianity?
John E. Gibson
Owatonna