Talking about creativity or being creative is one of those buzzwords that comes and goes. Sometimes it’s in style and other times not so much.
There have been times when being creative was considered out of the ordinary or even revolutionary. There have been times when it was out of vogue to be different or to consider doing something differently than everyone else was doing it.
And some of the being like everyone else, dressing like everyone else, acting like everyone else is a stage of life that is age related. There are fads to follow, haircuts to have, yoga pants to wear, tattoos to get, and food (think kale) to eat.
But most of us, particularly dear readers three, know that it’s perfectly fine – if not better – to consider doing something differently.
It’s easy – altogether too easy – to accept the status quo as if it were handed down from the mount from some higher power.
It is common – way too common, in my opinion – to hear throughout every community, business, institution, church, club, or anywhere that more than two people gather the phrase, “but we’ve always done it that way.”
I guess this is fine, sometimes. Some things should stay the same. Many traditions deserve to be upheld. Some new ideas should be rejected out of hand. Others should have the best parts adopted and used. You all have your own ideas about these things that should stay the same -- and never change – but this firm stance would be better if it wasn’t just because “we’ve always done it that way.”
It’s part of the creative process, in my estimation, to think about our philosophies and to examine how those standards interfere with acceptance of change at any cost.
In Steele County, we have thousands of people who are creative, who are risk takers, and who ably apply this way of thought to a full range of topics and activities. It’s is part of our heritage. There are many demonstrations of creative thinking that we enjoy today in many ways.
We are also blessed with people who draw, paint, sculpt, write, sing, dance, play instruments and do all kinds of creative activities, as well as thinking creatively. We can enjoy people who started while they were young with all these things, as well as those who have taken up ways to learn and grow after earlier chapters of their lives have closed.
One of our most wonderful gifts is the limitless abilities of our minds. We only limit ourselves. We can learn to be more creative.
Michael Ray, an author who used to teach a course on creativity at Stanford Business School, says that being creative isn’t just for other people – it’s within everyone and can be developed.
Long before Jim Collins became a star business consultant and author of Good to Great, Built to Last and Creative by Choice, he listed 12 characteristics of creative people:
• Creative people (referred to as they in the next 11 points) have enough self-esteem to do their own thing without worrying about what others will think of them.
• They view mistakes and failures as valuable learning experiences, which makes them good risk takers.
• They’re motivated by the love of what they do, not by money, power or approval. Creativity is its own reward.
• They often reject – or are ignorant of – conventional wisdom.
• They have a knack for seeing obvious things that others miss.
• They trust their intuition and operate on gut instincts. They aren’t paralyzed by insufficient information; they make the decision that feels right and then move ahead with it.
• They tend to get wrapped up in their work, tuning out the world around them.
• They perform exceptionally well under tight deadlines.
• They are curious. They ask a lot of questions, even seemingly dumb ones, in an effort to understand (rather than blindly accept underlying assumptions.
• They are comfortable with and seek change.
• They know themselves well. In their work and lives, they show unusual enthusiasm and purpose.
• They believe in their ability to be creative.
I am sure you can see yourself in this list. Creativity isn’t limited by age, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual preference or whatever else some people consider to be limitations.
Creativity is ours to use. Embrace it. Use it. Enjoy it.