To the editor:
Before Hitler could do his heinous acts, he had to control the people's thinking so they could be able to accept these heinous acts.
We see how this is done by what has been happening in our country. Since the Clinton and Obama eras, the radical left have adopted Hitler's motto of "tell a lie often enough and the people will believe it" and blame your wrongdoing on others.
This pretend society can make truth what they wish it to be, controlling the people by name calling, peer pressure, bad psychology, political correctness, glamorizing modern" and progressive and silencing.
Now, we are to the place where we see permissible looting and burning and maiming and murdering of enforcement and we are accepting it. The Republicans are not Hitler. We know who is.
These radical Democrats running for office are part of the coup that tried to frame our president with their pretend FISA warrant and their pretend investigation. Even now, they are still insisting on their lies although every investigative unit has proved otherwise. Are you really able to trust these people?
At Watergate, the Republican wrongdoers admitted their guilt, went to jail, came out and redeemed themselves in wonderful works. The wrongdoers in this frameup are still covering up. There is a difference here and it needs to be recognized.
We have always had false prophets about. We can discern truth by testing it against God's way as taught in His word. One pastor said he believed this virus was given to prepare us for something bigger, perhaps the rapture or the tribulation.
Your choice this election may be more important than you realize.
Eunice Folland
Owatonna