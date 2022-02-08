Last month, my Aunt Lorraine died. She was also my godmother. She taught kindergarten for over 30 years. And I think I have stories.
A kindergarten teacher who teaches that long has enough stories to fill a set of encyclopedias. She had many tales and funny perspectives from these young children as they try to make sense of the world.
I was the fourth child born to my parents in five years. My mom’s consolation was that I was the only of her seven children born with hair. My siblings were all as bald as cue balls. Does having hair at birth make me better than they are? Yes, yes it does. However, it is difficult to maintain a feeling of superiority solely based on having a shock of hair. Being the middle of seven kids in ten years, I had to compete with my siblings for attention.
Therefore, even though I was one of 25 kids in my aunt’s kindergarten class, having this special relationship with my first teacher created a sense of honor. I can’t remember if my classmates were even aware of our connection, since I still referred to Aunt Lorraine as Mrs. Peschel, but certainly I felt privileged. I knew in my heart that Aunt Lorraine made school life just a little better for me, her goddaughter.
Although at 5 years old, I was certain my dual relationship benefited me in numerous ways, now over 50 years later, it is difficult to recall what those advantages were.
The first thing that comes to mind is being the line leader. Line leader was and always will be the most coveted position in kindergarten. Its status cannot be overstated. A five-year-old leading their class to library, to the lunchroom or gymnasium, wields the kind of power rivaled only by the president of the United States.
Without your line leadership, a group of kindergartners could find themselves treading into enemy territory, such as a fourth-grade classroom. I remember in kindergarten the fourth-sixth graders resembled Neanderthal-sized ogres. I was terrified of them.
Of course, because of my special relationship with Aunt Lorraine, I was bestowed as line leader for an entire school year, clearly there would have been complaints, perhaps calls to the principal or even to a school board member. No, the special perks had to be much more subtle.
The most challenging part of kindergarten was learning to write the alphabet. I was not blessed with great handwriting skills. In fact, my current penmanship probably mirrors a lot of first graders. For our efforts, as kindergarteners, we were rewarded with smiley faces with a red ink pen, maybe a large 100% across the top of the page, or on special papers, stickers.
Stickers were the ultimate currency in kindergarten. At one point in my life, I was solely motivated to produce excellent work by a sticker of an animal, a glittery image of a sunflower, or the most precious of all stickers, the fragrance-infused stickers. Of course, there were prized scented stickers, the banana, strawberry, or root beer.
I feel confident that when Aunt Lorraine came upon my paper with rows of “Gs” painstakingly printed out, she chose very carefully and with great love, the sticker she fastened to my schoolwork. I never once received a sticker that smelled like black licorice or sauerkraut.
In Aunt Lorraine’s class, we were encouraged to bring in natural things from our environment such as cool rocks, leaves, flowers, and animals. I was limited by what I could bring to school, relegated to riding the dreaded school bus, but in the spring, I found a garter snake, just the perfect creature to bring to a classroom.
I wasn’t particularly scared of snakes, but my mother was terrified of them and was only too glad to have even one removed from the yard. I carried the creature to school inside a jar. My mother conveniently almost forgot to poke holes in the top of the lid, but the snake arrived safely and was placed in a fish tank. Unfortunately, within a few days, the serpent had somehow escaped its cage and was never found.
I am quite sure this would have resulted in expulsion for the average kindergarten student, but Aunt Lorraine likely advocated for her goddaughter, and I was instructed not to bring any more reptiles to school. In 3rd grade, I switched to Holy Family School. It was a blessing. I had no other teachers who were relatives, and I envisioned that the snake had become enormous, like a python, lurking in the duct system, ready to pounce on a child, coiling around their body and crushing them.
Even Aunt Lorraine wouldn’t be able to get me out of that mess.
My own children had less dramatic kindergartens. One child complained his entire kindergarten year. “Mom, it is such a long day.” He didn’t care for sitting and lacked fine motor skills so hated all things having to do with writing instruments. He wore Velcro shoes and turtleneck shirts for three years.
I have a short video clip of one of my sons at the end of his kindergarten year. I asked him what his favorite part of school was. He said making things. He reported that misbehavior resulted in your red, laminated apple being turned to green.
“How many times was your apple turned?” I asked him. “Maybe two or three.”
This was an outrage, a crime against humanity, according to his older sisters. But when we reported the result to the brother who disdained kindergarten, he said, “Glad they didn’t have that in my kindergarten class. That apple would have been turned so fast and repeatedly, it could have been used as a fan.”
I had many wonderful teachers, but never one quite as amazing as my Aunt Lorraine. It didn’t matter. Really all I needed to know in life, I learned in kindergarten.