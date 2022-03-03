For the last week, we have all been watching horrible events unfolding in Ukraine. On our screens, we have seen images of tanks crossing boulders, soldiers moving through the streets and missiles streaking across the sky. We have seen video of the injured and dying. We have heard the pleas of Ukrainians asking for assistance. Our hearts break when we see these images.
But there is something about watching these events on our TV’s, computers, tablets, or phones that creates distance between us and these events. While they are terrible to watch, they still feel so very far away from us here in Steele County. There are some of us who have said that we know people, or we are related to someone with connections in Ukraine; but generally, these scenes feel half a world away.
And they are. Physically, they are distant.
I would like to suggest that these events are not as distant as they may feel. Humans are not only physical creatures. We have emotional, intellectual and spiritual sides to ourselves as well. And for many of us, when viewed through these lenses, the conflict in Ukraine feels much closer.
Think of the young child in Owatonna who watches scenes of destruction, and who is frightened for the people who live in Ukraine, and who is frightened for what may happen someday closer to home.
Think of the anxiety that watching armed conflict in real-time creates within someone who has been a victim of violence before. What is triggered for them?
Think of the pain and fear that is felt in the hearts of those who have friends or relatives who live in Ukraine. Or whose grandparents or great-grandparents immigrated from there.
For these people, and for many more, the conflict doesn’t feel quite so distant.
As a community, we need to pay attention to the events and problems that are going on in the world around us, and we need to respond. We need to pray for victims, to contribute to rebuilding efforts and to prepare to welcome refugees who are trying to escape violence.
And we need to pay attention closer to home. We need to listen to each other. We need to hear and understand fear and anxiety. We need to offer comfort. Pay special attention to children, who may be processing mass tragedy for the first time and may feel overwhelmed.
In the 23rd Psalm, we are reminded that when we walk through the places of shadow, we can fear no evil, for God is with us; the Good Shepherd’s rod and staff comfort us. The world was already under stress. COVID, polarization, violence surrounds us. Add the war in Ukraine into the mix and it feels like all this emotion is put into a pop can and the can is being shaken. For many, it begins to feel overwhelming.
But remember that we are never alone. Remember to pray for the victims in Ukraine and for all who are affected. Remember to care for each other. Listen empathetically, offer comfort, and extend grace to each other. This is what it is to be a community.
And remember to trust in God who promises to be with us.