Sometimes what appears to us to be a tragedy transforms into a God-given strategy. In Isaiah 40, God offers “comfort” to His people who were suffering from the destruction of their beloved city of Jerusalem, the death of family members and their captivity in a foreign land. He reminded them that “The Lord is the everlasting God,” and that “He will not grow tired or weary,” “but that those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength.”
In other words, the tragedy of death and destruction resulted in God’s people searching for Him and finding renewed strength for the day and hope for the future.
When He walked on this earth, Jesus made several promises concerning comfort for his followers. In His Sermon on the Mount He said, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted” (Matthew 5:4). In an invitation to each of us in our time of need He said, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28). Then, just before He was about to depart this earth and go back to His place in heaven, He said, “Nevertheless, I tell you the truth; it is expedient for you that I go away for if I do not go away, the Comforter will not come unto you; but if I depart, I will send Him to you” (John 16:7). In His sovereign love Jesus sent the Holy Spirit to live in each of His followers to give them comfort.
In times of mourning the loss of a loved one or experiencing the burdens of life or the empty vacuum of loneliness, when we seek and search for God in our times of desperation, He will fill us with His comfort. Our tragedy draws us to Him to accomplish His strategy of giving us peace and satisfying us with godly hope.
We love our comfort. We wear comfortable clothes and comfortable shoes. We sleep in comfortable beds, we drive comfortable vehicles, and we fill ourselves with selections of comfort food. Comfort is good and, in right proportions, it is helpful. We sometimes even crave comfort, but I have been thinking, too much comfort cannot be good for us.
As a boy I learned that, in proper portions, water is good for us, but if there is too much water we can drown. Under control, fire keeps us warm and cooks our food, but out of control, it burns and destroys. A cool summer breeze is refreshing, but the winds of a tornado or a hurricane are devastating. Similarly, comfort in proper doses results in restoration, encouragement, refreshment and healing to restore our body, mind and soul. However, if we allow ourselves to become too comfortable, we become lazy, lethargic, lackadaisical and careless.
Rest and quiet are good, and in the stillness, comfort is good, but too much of a good thing can be harmful. Chores are not done, work is unfinished and creativity is dulled by our inactivity.
Again, tragedy may be to fulfill God’s strategy. In his letter to the Church at Corinth, the apostle Paul writes these words, “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God” (2 Corinthians 1:3-4). In God’s plan He desires us to find comfort in Him, and God’s comfort is meant to be shared. As He comforts us, He invites us to reach out to others with an offering of comfort.
As we have found God’s comfort in times of mourning, we can be present with friends in their time of grief. When our burdens have been lifted by God’s love, we can lend a hand to lift another’s burdens; and when our lonely spaces have been filled by God’s Holy Spirit, we can be a companion to the lonely.
As the “the God of all comfort” comforts us in our comfort zones, let us be still before God and find comfort in Him. However, may we not selfishly stop there. Let us diligently pray and seek the face of God through His Word, listening for the direction of the Holy Spirit as He leads us out of our comfort zones to comfort others. Surrounded by a global pandemic, political turmoil and tragedy all around, by the powerful grace of God, may we rise above the tragedy to discover the strategy of God that others will find comfort and strength to have hope in Him.