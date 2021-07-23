My husband and I bought our farmhouse a decade ago, suspecting that the century-old center section would eventually ingest a large chunk of our retirement savings. We forged ahead anyway, confident that the near-new main-floor addition, at least, would be easy on our pocketbooks.
We couldn’t have been more mistaken.
Last spring, a minor drip appeared in the lower level of the “new addition.” Investigation ensued, culminating in the discovery of extensive water damage to — and near-collapse of — the entire east side of the house. (Helpful neighbors phoned at one point to alert us, “Half your house is missing.”)
Water may be a staff of life, but hidden away, trapped behind siding, it becomes an agent of destruction.
The same is true for ideas. Irrespective of their supposed merit or popular appeal, they’re best exposed to light and air, to scrutiny, to spirited, muscular debate.
That, at least, was the credo of yesterday.
We’ve slipped, somehow—though not by dint of public debate or plebiscite—into a new era, symbolized not by megaphone and magnifying glass but by duct tape and eraser.
Today, we silence our opponents not by demonstrating the superiority of our ideas but by “disappearing” theirs. It’s easier that way. It’s tempting, too—even for those who proudly recall an America where science was never “settled” and no topic was too hot for our newspapers to touch, when we agreed that freedom of speech meant nothing unless it applied to speech we abhorred.
Yesterday wasn’t all roses. Oh, sure, ideas flourished when people felt free to express their opinions and to contest the notions of others. However, history made clear that bad ideas would need to be beaten back—usually by informed civil discourse, but sometimes through painful, costly conflict. It was recognized as the price of remaining a free people. But it was demanding, difficult, never-ending work.
Today’s technology makes child’s play of accomplishing what even George Orwell couldn’t quite envision—not just to erase “misinformation” but to “cancel” its purveyors, to build a world free of discord and the icky people who cause it.
Why not build that kind of world?
Because the safety that censorship and cancel culture promise is illusory — and it comes at a terrible price.
Ask Alexi McCammond, whose impeccably liberal, superstar journalist record could not atone for anti-Asian slurs she tweeted as a teen. Today, she’s out at Teen Vogue, and neither Axios nor PBS will be asking her back. Turns out, technology never forgets and never forgives.
Ask Bari Weiss, self-described “liberal liberal,” who walked away from her position as New York Times opinion page editor because she found that “Twitter has become [the Times’] ultimate editor.”
Ask Loudoun County, Virginia, parents branded as racists by a Facebook mob for having the temerity to question curriculum decisions by their children’s schools.
Today, we all have much to fear — a wrong pronoun, an errant idea, a questionable alliance. This safe new world begins to look a lot like old-fashioned tyranny.