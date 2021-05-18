Not long ago, flags were again at half mast across the Untied States after another mass shooting. Some official said, “Why is this happening, why are there more and more of these?” There was serious talk about pulling together experts to conduct a study that would “get to the bottom of this.”
As a former child protection social worker, hospital social worker, loss and grief consultant, and funeral home employee, I’ve many times benefited from studies. But when I heard about a proposed study on the increase in mass shootings I thought, “You have got to be kidding me.”
Years ago I reluctantly attended a movie where the main character was determined to get revenge for the brutal murder of his wife. At least three or four times he came within minutes of being able to kill the perpetrator. Tension in the theater was at an all-time high.
Then came the scene when vengeance was certain, but the timing dragged. It was excruciating. People were holding their breath in total silence when a scream rang out. "Kill him, kill him!" I spun around to see the source. It was a boy, possibly 12, sweating profusely, his hand in mid-air reaching for his popcorn, so full of adrenaline he was oblivious to what he’d just done.
Another time, I’d been asked to drop a child off at a laser-tag venue as part of a birthday party. The looks of the man running the venue scared me enough that I didn’t want this child in the laser tag room with no other adults around. I told the man I was going in.
I sat with kids of all ages in the anteroom hearing that what they were doing was not “killing.” They were “playing tag” with red lights, aiming for a tag-spot in the center of the players’ chests. Then they were given their automatic weapons (I don’t remember the innocent name they used for them) and let them into the red-lit darkened tag room.
Inside, the kids immediately shouldered their guns and went into crouches that turned me cold. The older kids raced for the balcony where they had the best chance of the greatest “mass-tagging.” I can still see the furtive glances and countless sweating faces.
I tried to research when automatic weapons and mass killings first showed up as entertainment on TV. I never found a date. Did video games include automatic weapons from the start? I’m guessing the without-blood ones are no longer popular.
In the mid-1990s I was at a workshop on traumatic death. It was attended by police, judges, psychologists, social workers, probation officers and others. The presenter said at one point, “We are kidding ourselves when we claim that watching a steady stream of violence doesn’t increase the incidence of it.” She was given a standing ovation. They would have given it today also.