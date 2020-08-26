To the editor:
I am disappointed that Corky’s Softball Tourney was cancelled this year.
I agree with the decision as the safety and well being of attendees, spectators, volunteers and everyone in the Community that would have been in contact with 1000+ plus players and their families is foremost on our minds.
I recognize the financial impact this has on hotels, restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, etc. in our community. Unfortunate.
I also recognize that the beneficiary of the charitable dollars generated by this event will be set back for this year and many years.
The beneficiary is the Youth Scholarship Fund, manged by a volunteer committee to insure that all the dollars raised thru this tourney and other events held are directed to the kids that need it most.
Let me explain what this Fund does and how it has such a positive affect on some of the kids here in Owatonna.
As some may be aware the Owatonna Park and Rec Department runs a variety of activities for kids, ranging from 5 years old to around 14 years old. Activities that maybe you, your kids and your kid’s kids participated in or presently do.
Including, soccer, T-ball, pitch ball, basketball, softball, flag football, swimming, special ed, and I could go and on. Our kids in this Community have numerous opportunities to be active and healthy.
However, these are not free. There is a registration fee for all these activities to pay for officials, administration, venues, equipment, etc.
The fees are reasonable, however for some it is a struggle for them to pay for their child or children to participate. This is where the Youth Scholarship Fund comes in. We help, not 100% of the fees, but with some of it, so families can get their kids involved.
This Fund was setup many years ago to make sure no kid will be denied an opportunity to experience being an active and participating child.
This fund is solely funded by donations. No public funds are used to make it viable.The Committee, of volunteers, work year round raising the money so it can be available when a child/family is in need.
This is why I bring to your attention how the thousands of dollars that are donated to the fund from Corky’s Tourney, will be missed now and the next few years.
We have to make this up somehow as the need will be greater the remainder of this year and into the next.
Yes, I understand many are struggling during this pandemic, however I know some may be willing to help the KIDS and support the Youth Scholarship Fund, NOW and in the near future. You see the need, You realize the benefits of KIDS being active and healthy and You care, not only for the KIDS but for your Community.
Dan Gorman, Volunteer Fund Committee Chair
Owatonna