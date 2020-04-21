To the editor:
One tenet of capitalist ideology is based on the existence of a free market, an invisible hand that guides economic engine toward maximum human welfare. Capitalists envision entrepreneurs as pioneers of progress ala Ayn Rand, ignoring the fact that entrepreneurs work to shape the free market to maximize profits.
St. Patrick’s Day reminds of us what happened to the Irish when free market principles were applied to them. The British owners of Irish estates produced grain for export. The impoverished Irish ate potatoes, grain being the more marketable commodity. When the potato famine through Europe, the Irish people petitioned that they be allowed to eat some of the grain. Such interference was anathema to the British free market ideologues so hundreds of thousands of the Irish starved to death. The Irish were not discriminated against because the Brits treated their own poor similarly.
The proponents of capitalism have taught us to believe that a rising stock market with full employment is the ideal condition. The rapid evaporation of stock values as our economic engine grinds to a halt would suggest that the market is based on hope and hype, hope that the financiers will retain the power to write the rules of commerce and hyper actively promote the sale of stuff that the collapse shows we can easily do without.
Why would I take a third mortgage on my children’s future to fuel the economic engine that is carrying us forward to climate collapse? We must reroute our economic engine!
Small “s” socialism dedicated to producing healthy people on a healthy planet is more valuable than producing healthy corporate profit statements.
John Gibson
Owatonna