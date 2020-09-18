Welcome to school year 2020-21 — a school start unlike any other. We are so excited to see our students again!
For most of us, these past several months have felt like a strange dream in response to the coronavirus. Time is hard to track. Work days have become weekends. The list of things to decide in order to start school safely has been longer than any imaginable “to do” list. But we’ve done it!
Thanks to the hard work of our staff and the partnership with our families, we have opened our school buildings for fall 2020. Our elementary students are back in our buildings five days a week, while our middle and high school students are in our schools two days a week, and “distance learning” from home three days a week. Our ability to maintain this schedule is completely reliant on our community’s willingness to do what it takes to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. Please do your part by following the health guidance of social distancing, wearing a mask and frequently washing hands.
I recently read an opinion piece in the Star Tribune called, “Public Schools Always Rise to the Challenge” (Star Tribune commentary, Sept. 1). It reminds me of what I’ve just witnessed taking place in our community, through the sheer will and commitment of our staff. Let me paraphrase some of its relevant points related to the history of public schools and why they are such a critical foundation for strong communities.
First, it helps to remember that public education was a concept in the United States before we were even a country. The first public school was founded in 1635 in Boston. Years later, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson disagreed on much — but both agreed that publicly funded education for all children was a cornerstone of our democracy. In the 1800s, Horace Mann furthered the formation of public schools by focusing on the “common good” public schools provided.
Over time, public schools have been asked to go beyond mere academic teaching. Schools provide meals, social and mental health support, and special education services for students who struggle to learn in a traditional setting. Public schools address poverty, racial inequities, language barriers and more — for each and every student who arrives. Schools are one of the only places that children of various backgrounds — economic, racial, cultural and religious — come together every day. What a glorious opportunity schools provide for learning, sharing and growing together with people who bring different perspectives and experiences.
Preparing for this new school year has not been easy. We recognize that there will be trials along the way, and we humbly ask for your patience, support and partnership as we work to provide the safest and most effective learning environments for our students and our staff.
I am proud to serve students and our community in ways intended by the framers of our Constitution. I am proud to serve alongside dedicated staff who are ready to do whatever it takes to make this unusual school year the best it can be. And I am proud to partner with families and community members in providing the space and grace to do the best we can, acknowledge our mistakes and get better every single day.
It is my hope that we can continue to share the belief that public education is needed and continue the community support that surrounds this system. Working together, we can overcome this COVID-19 crisis. And with strong public schools, anything is possible.
Please join me on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 pm for a State of the District message with a question and answer session to follow. The event will be live streamed on this site: www.isd761.org/stateofdistrict. I look forward to this opportunity to share our message with you.