Did you know that when photography began, the cameras used glass plates instead of roll film?? You probably have never seen a glass plate negative. Photographers got rid of those as fast as they could, but it took some technology improvements before that could happen.
It took a big camera to handle a plate of glass coated with a home-made light-sensitive emulsion. These big cameras were not portable, and you certainly would not want to carry one around as you go about your day. The plate had to be wet, and a typical exposure outdoors was measured in seconds and sometimes minutes. Can you imagine sitting for a family portrait and being told by the photographer that you had to remain completely still for 3 minutes?
Eventually, George Eastman created a film product that was on a roll. The light-proof film-roll allowed the photographer to change the film without using a darkroom. He devised the name “Kodak” to brand his film product.
A photographer needs to know how the film responds to light. Does it take a long exposure or a short one? Film response information became more critical as cameras improved, allowing control of shutter speeds and aperture (light control for the lens). A film rating system was needed to help the photographer.
Edward Weston, an electrical engineer, saw this problem and came up with a solution. He developed a device called a “light meter,” which measured the brightness of the light. Camera engineers had already created an innovative system of shutter speeds and apertures that were proportional. If you know how your film reacts to light based on some index, then all you need is to measure the light before you set the exposure. Weston created proprietary index numbers for the various types of film available to users of his meter. Film manufactures started including this number in their advertising, but when General Electric and others began making light meters with different index numbers, it became confusing. How do you change a Weston index to a General Electric index?
Photographers needed a universal film speed index. The American Standards Association devised a film standard in 1943 called the “ASA” index. The ASA comes from a graph of the density of the film vs. the log of the exposure time. What is a log? If you decide you want to duplicate this research, check out “logarithms” on YouTube. The ASA was not the only rating system. There was one called the DIN number, developed in Germany and used mainly in Europe. By 1943 the film box might show an ASA/DIN rating of 100/21°. Improvements in film technology stimulated the merger of ASA and DIN scales. Digital technology has further expanded the ISO scale.
What is the difference between ISO 100 and ISO 400? Because of the linear relationship of the standard, ISO 400 is four times more sensitive to light than ISO 100. A camera has three controls for exposure: the film (or sensor) speed (ISO), the aperture, and the shutter speed. Life is good for the photographer, but carrying around a light meter is a pain, and you can still mess things up.
Camera engineers realized that they could sell more cameras with a light meter built into the camera. A built-in light meter is a standard feature in any camera purchased in the 2020s. The first professional-quality cameras that I bought in the 1970s or 1980s did not include a light meter, but this was available as an option.
The development of modern camera technology is very dependent on the development of computer technology. A digital camera produces a digital file like any computer. A film camera creates a negative (or direct positive slide). Which of these formats sounds more useful to you?
The demise of film cameras happened between the 1990s and the early 2000s as digital technology improved. Today’s digital cameras produce images that are impossible to create with the previous film technology. The camera built into the smartphone is vastly superior to even a professional film camera of the 1990s in most situations. The development of computer image processing has made all the difference.