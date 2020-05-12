Happy Belated Mother’s Day.
When I was a kid, we asked why there was a Mother’s Day and a Father’s Day, but no Kid’s Day. My mom quipped, “Everyday is Kid’s day.” That’s about right. Mother’s Day is traditionally the busiest day in restaurants. Of course, society has watered down the sacredness of Mother’s Day with holding graduations, First Communions, not to mention the fishing opener on our day. I feel blessed that my kids are older because they were able to make me a beautiful meal AND also clean up after it. I am sure moms with preschoolers are still washing up the stickiness left over from Mother’s Day brunch.
As we head into the second decade of coronavirus, I am sure most of us will experience many adventures of staying at home. It’s kind of like The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, but with more drama. My story starts on a Friday. I typically begin laundry on Thursday morning and complete it by Friday afternoon. By Friday evening there are three new loads, but I social distance from the laundry room to delude myself that it is not piling up like snow after an avalanche.
My washing machine occasionally dings with an error code, that either the water pressure is too low, the water isn’t draining, or it needs to be serviced. My solution to this is to re-press the start the button. The extent of my troubleshooting ability, I also do this when my computer doesn’t work. Fortunately, this resolved whatever plagues the washer until this particular Friday during quarantine. It would not drain. I removed a filter, pouring water all over the floor.
I share this upsetting news with the children. I tell them the washing machine is the one modern appliance I cannot do without. To which my kids, instead of sharing in my frustration, immediately listed other appliances I might miss more. “What about the refrigerator mom?” “Well, yes I would miss the fridge.” “What about the oven?” “Hmm, I think I could survive with the grill, microwave and the griddle.” “Mom, how about the blender?” “Umm, I can go through life without making smoothies sweetheart.” “People, can we get back to the problem at hand?”
The repairman can’t come until Monday. I have a bad feeling. I also have sopping wet towels, so I grab some bedding and other towels and easily end up with eight loads of laundry. It’s been years since I have been to the laundromat, but I like it because I can get done in a couple of hours what would take me two days at home. I kind of don’t like the laundromat because it costs a lot of quarters, pounds of quarters.
Monday comes, and the repairman tells me what I expected, “You need a new washer. The motherboard is shot.” Great! A new one won’t be delivered for over two weeks. This is a lot to bear, while staying at home with my five children, but nothing I can do about it except hold a family meeting. “Team Boubin, we are having a press conference, minus the press, unless one of you notified them of this current catastrophe. Did any of you call Channel 11?”
“We are in Code Red.” Is the government even using these alerts during the COVID-19 crisis? “Kids, we need to conserve our dirty laundry. I have noticed that some of you have been doing this for several weeks. Isn’t that the 3rd day you wore that outfit? You should be good, but honestly change your socks, or we are going to need to fumigate the house or just burn the whole thing down. Some of you throw clothes that drop on the way to putting them in your dresser back into the laundry. This can no longer happen. Our goal is to make it until the washer is delivered in two weeks. We all need to work together so you have my permission to wear your clothes multiple days, especially if they are still completely clean, and you have worn them for five minutes.”
We didn’t last two weeks. One child took me aside on day eight, “I am down to one pair of underwear and no socks. Mom, please do laundry.” Two kids volunteered to go to the laundromat since I was working from home. I received a call that they threw all the loads into one dryer. It is an industrial-sized dryer, but still. I ran to the laundromat and taught them about the mechanics and physics of the dryer and spacing, a very short conversation.
During our stay-at-home, I had a feeling about another adventure becoming complicated. The clan decided to walk to our local ice cream shop one evening, about a two-mile trek. Some of us are just trying to fill the time. Within a couple of blocks, we noticed a chill in the air. It was one of those spring days where you can add and subtract layers of clothing throughout the day due to the temperature change. Of course, we are on clothing restrictions, so we are underdressed. We pressed on, but clearly the temperature was dropping, and we are getting chilly. We passed the time by guessing how many people will be in line for ice cream. We frequently have this contest where no one really cares who wins.
By the time we arrived, we were cold. You know what goes with being cold? Frosty ice cream. Our hands were freezing, and the line was long. “Who guessed 25 people?” One kid volunteered to run home and get the car. He hasn’t run for a couple of years. We bet on how long it will take him. Nobody cares who wins, but we want to distract ourselves from the cold. “Where is the driver.” “Mom, why didn’t you make him stick with cross country? Quitter!” We finally met up with the driver. We piled in the car like clowns into a clown car. The youngest child took shotgun. This is an unforgiveable offense, but we are so chilled, that we let her keep it.
I am still waiting for the washer. I have decided I would forgo a fridge over the washing machine. We haven’t made another excursion to the ice cream shop. Maybe in July. When the this is over, we will all have pandemic survival stories that we can share with generations to come.