To the editor:
On the day before Veterans Day as I entered the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and started walking toward the large atrium on the subway level, I could hear piano music. This was not unusual as there is a grand piano located on that level and people who have musical talent often stop to play. However, this was not an ordinary player, but was a piano virtuoso.
The pianist was playing patriotic songs and quite a crowd had gathered to hear him play. When I entered the atrium, he was playing John Phillip Sousa's "Stars and Stripes Forever." I hadn't planned to linger, but it was very inspiring and I was drawn in to hear what he would play next. It was Lee Greenwood's song, "God Bless the USA," which became a rallying anthem after the 9-11 attack.
What happened next was totally unexpected. People stopped moving, like they were in a "time warp" to listen to the song. I noted, as would be expected at this location, people with walkers, patients being pushed in wheel chairs and many others who could be assumed to be there because of serious medical conditions or a terminal illness. Of course, being the world famous Mayo Clinic, many different ethnicities and nationalities were represented.
We were all held spellbound for the next several minutes. The tune was familiar to most, and the melody seemed just as awe-inspiring without words. People were nodding and listening intently and there were tears hitting the marble floor, including mine.
It was a moment in time, one that I will never forget.
God bless America! God bless the USA!
Chad Lange
Owatonna