To the editor:
Special thanks to reporter Annie Granlund for her update on Cedarview’s status. My family has been intricately tied to that institution since the 1960s as my aunts Dorothy Drache, Irma Kriesel, and Louise Rahm spent their final days there. And then my own father, Sid Wilker, lived there until he passed. Volunteer Jan Haycroft regularly brought her service dog Penny for visits and Dad bonded so well with Penny that Jan published a book on their relationship called “Sid and Me.” It is one of the finest legacies on the magic that occurred inside that caring home. And the help became like family too as they did their best to keep families informed, offered loving care for relatives of those of us who lived far away, and went above and beyond their job descriptions to give Cedarview an excellent reputation.
For example, when I couldn’t travel in time to be with my father when he died at 93, it was employee Cheri Fretheim who sat beside him with her own dog Rosie in her lap knowing that my father so loved the warm companionship of pets. And it was Cybex employee Neill Bennett who crafted from metal a model of Dad’s airplane that was placed on his grave marker knowing that Dad loved the Owatonna Airport so much that it was like his second home. And Neill never charged me a dime for that sculpture.
Cedarview’s cooks, kitchen help, housekeepers, maintenance personnel and administrators became surrogate family members and to them, I will always be grateful. So, new owner and developer Brad Bass, know that you have a great institutional heritage to follow with a stellar reputation, quality service, and caring personnel. I am not surprised that some Park Place residents just left their belongings there waiting to return. That speaks volumes for the kind of care they are used to and that they want to see continued. My best to you!
Kathy A. Megyeri
Washington, D.C.