In early February, I was very ill, probably the sickest I have ever been. I thought it was influenza until Coronavirus came along. Perhaps I had the earliest case. The symptoms matched. “I may be immune!” I exclaimed to my children. I thought this was a great opportunity to author an “I Survived” book. I love the I Survived books. The series takes a historic event and tells a fictional story about how a child survived the experience. The books intertwine suspense with historical facts. I specifically remember reading about shark attacks, the Chicago fire, and Pearl Harbor. What if I wrote the “I Survived the Coronavirus of 2020?” My daughter, a physician, vehemently opposed the idea. “Mom, you did NOT have Coronavirus, and when people find out, social media will eat you alive.” Fine, there goes my idea of early retirement and moving to Antarctica where there are no cases of Covid-19 and social distancing is a way of life.
The first sign that something was amiss was the whole toilet paper thing. I typically buy toilet paper at Costco which lasts about six months. Although I was a little low, I resisted the bandwagon. Then locating some became a challenge. Plus, I knew health care providers who were running low and didn’t have time to search for the cherished product. I was on a mission. After about ten days, I consulted my friend and co-worker. Her knowledge of when various stores were receiving shipments was amazing and a little unsettling. “Target is getting a semi- truck in at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Wal-mart may have something first thing Friday.” We started to suspect that she was part of the mob. “My mom is at Hy-vee; they have Charmin,” she texted. I texted my daughter, already home from school. “Take your brother and go get two packages.” “Each?” she texted back. “Yes! Of Course! Why are you texting me? Go! Go! Go!”
I realized during my “covid-like” experience that our digital thermometer didn’t work. My sweet friend easily located a replacement after I had been looking everywhere for two weeks. “Do you happen to have a cousin name Guido?” I asked. I sacrificed the new one, giving it to my daughter, a nurse. Last week, a son tragically broke our 30-year-old mercury thermometer. I plan to send a request to my well-connected friend. If I must utilize the mafia to get through this thing, fine.
I enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom for twelve years. However, I never had three teenagers and an adult son at home all day, day after day after day. Two of them already are pretty good at social distancing. They spend a lot of time in their rooms. Too much in fact. Well, maybe just the right amount. Once I was working from home, I gave them tasks to do; things that I have been putting off for way too long. “Hey, let’s get those Christmas decorations put away.” “Let’s get the windows washed.” “The bathroom closets are a mess, and how about we wash the walls?” “And when I say we, I mean you, children, who seem to have all the time in the world.”
Once distance learning took place, I incorporated the teachers into the mix. “Son, your math teacher emailed me and said that you need to pick up 50 sticks in the yard.” “Mom, I doubt it. I am in pre-calculus.” “Fine, pick up the 50 sticks and figure the tangent and cosine.” I wonder which teacher would assign a child to rake the yard. In trade, I will nominate them for Teacher of the Year.
A week ago, things at home started to break down. “Do you have to drink your milk like that? You are so gross.” “Yeah, you get on me for how I drink. She is way worse!” “Mom, I cannot sit across the table from her. I am going to vomit.” “You eat like a wolf.” This is me talking to another child. “Are you even tasting your food?” “What? I’m starving.”
The toilet paper shortage prompted a gastrointestinal debate at another mealtime. Sadly, this is not the first time this has been discussed in the Boubin household. “Would you rather have stomach contents come up or go out?” Why this must be discussed, I have no idea. One child was very sick years ago. She was treated by a gastroenterologist. She considers herself the “resident expert.” “Puking is way better,” she claims. “Yeah, I would be on Team Vomit,” another kid responds. What?! There is no “team vomit!” Have you ever heard of a team with the mascot of vomit? A team is something you want to join. There is camaraderie and working together. There is fun. This is a would you rather game. I text my sisters: “I don’t think I can eat another meal with these people.” I think perhaps the whole family meal thing is overrated.
We play a lot of games in our house. My children are emotionally invested in winning. One night, things got very heated during a game of Taboo. There was yelling and storming off. The following day, I channeled my inner Governor Walz. “As the Matriarch of this family, I am instituting executive orders. You will do a chore each day and not whine about it. You will clean your room. You will get outside every single day. If it is only to rake our yard, so be it. And we will from this day forward treat each other like friends not family.” The fact is most of us are nicer and more polite to our friends and co-workers. Our family sadly sees the worst of us. Of course, our friends are significantly less irritating. “Excuse me, is that how you act with your friends?” “Yes, I am completely myself around them,” the child responds. “And that’s what keeps me awake at night.”
One day we will wonder how we survived the day to day of the Covid-19 experience, when most of us worked and attended school from home. When life slowed way down, and we spent more time with our children than we ever dreamed we would. I realize that I was a hoarder prior to Coronavirus. I have over 60 boxes of breakfast cereal in my pantry because it was on sale during the month of January. My grandchildren will wonder why their parents have 300 rolls of toilet paper. My mom used to say, “if your friend jumped off a cliff, would you too?” This seems like a weird phrase because I never knew someone who jumped off a cliff. But one day my kids will say to their teenagers, “If your friend hoarded toilet paper, would you?” Their kids are going to think they are off their rocker.