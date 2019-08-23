Several gardeners and homeowners have asked me about their sickly looking raspberries this year. A few have mentioned glimpsing little white worms in their raspberries. Aside from not being very appetizing, this is an unfortunate discovery because it's an indicator of a problematic fruit pest in Minnesota. Spotted Wing Drosophila, Drosophila suzukki, is a non-native, invasive fruit fly that has become a pest of raspberries and blueberries, and has also been found infesting blackberries, stone fruits, and strawberries. It’s become one of our most damaging pests in Minnesota.
Spotted Wing Drosophila adults look very similar to other small fruit flies you might see near overripe bananas on your kitchen counter. However, unlike these other fruit flies, which typically feed on overripe or deteriorating fruit, Spotted Wing Drosophila can feed on perfectly healthy, ripening fruit.
These buggers can lay eggs in fresh fruit because the females have a unique, serrated egg-laying structure, called an ovipositor, that can puncture the unblemished skin of many berry species. While they’re at it, they lay three or more eggs per berry, resulting in several white maggots in each berry. This is rather unappetizing for most people. One generation, from egg to adult, may occur in as few as 7-10 days, depending on temperature. Therefore, multiple generations of Spotted Wing Drosophila can occur in a year, with populations building throughout the summer.
There’s a simple visual cue that UMN horticulturists say is a telltale sign that a raspberry is infested. The part of the plant that slides out of the raspberry when you harvest it, which is known as the receptacle, can serve as a visual cue. A receptacle that has a white or maybe a tint of red is okay, but if it has turned red, it is likely infested.
One way to manage Spotted Wing Drosophila is to harvest your berries every day; pick the ripe ones as soon as possible. Keep in mind that Spotted Wing Drosophila can also lay eggs in over-ripe fruit, making sanitation important as well. Also, clean up fallen or over-ripe fruit frequently. To minimize egg laying and larval development, you can pick through your gardens or fields with one container to collect good fruit and another container to collect over-ripe fruit, which is discarded.
Another step could include the removal of wild host plants near production fields that can support Spotted Wing Drosophila populations. This practice has not been field tested but has potential. Wild hosts include plants such as black raspberry, pokeberry, and blackberry. Insecticides can be effective, but be sure to follow the instructions on the label. You have to abide by the regulations on the insecticide label that tell you when it is safe to re-enter the area (re-entry interval) and when it is safe to harvest (pre-harvest interval) following an insecticide application.
Good luck with your berries.