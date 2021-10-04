This time of year, you may see clusters of what looks like yellow blisters or some nasty disease on the tops of milkweed. If you look closer, you’ll notice that it’s not blisters – it’s a group of aphids! Oleander aphids are often abundant and apparent on milkweed plants this time of year. You might be thinking, I thought milkweed was toxic and only monarch caterpillars could eat it!” Oleander aphids are a non-native species that have proven to have quite the appetite for milkweed. And in fact, they’re not the only non-monarch insect that munches on milkweed. Milkweed actually feeds a few different insects in Minnesota, believe it or not.
Oleander aphids are bright yellow with black “tailpipes” or cornicles on their rear end. The bright yellow and black coloring is called aposematic coloring – or warning colors. Oleander aphids tend to cluster toward the top of the plant, on the stem, flower, or the very top leaves. We also have a native species of yellow aphid that can be found on milkweed, too; the pale yellow milkweed aphid. As their name suggests, they are paler yellow than oleander aphids. They are also much less common and are usually found on the undersides of leaves instead of on the stems.
Not many insects are able to feed on milkweed. The sticky white sap that gives milkweed its common name contains toxic chemicals to discourage mammals and insects from feeding on the foliage. The leaves contain this chemical as well. Only specific insects which have evolved to be able to deal with those chemicals without being poisoned can thrive on these plants, and have become milkweed specialists. The flowers and nectar of milkweed do not contain these chemicals so bees, flies, and butterflies can drink nectar and pollinate the plants without being affected.
Though there are not many insects that can feed on milkweed, the insects that have evolved to be milkweed specialists have all adapted to somehow handle milkweed toxins. Monarch caterpillars accumulate and concentrate the toxins in their own bodies, which gives them a bitter taste and protection against predators. Some of the other milkweed insects have developed ways to use the toxins in their defense, too.
The insects that have this ability to make themselves distasteful to predators typically have aposematic markings, or warning colors to advertise their toxicity. Think of the bright orange and black coloring of the monarch butterfly or a brightly colored poison dart frog. This defense or warning mechanism is why so many insects found on milkweed plants have conspicuous black and yellow, red, or orange markings.
Keeping in mind that many milkweed specialists are brightly colored, they are conspicuous and you’ll likely notice them right away if they are present. You might notice milkweed bugs — which look similar to boxelder bugs — bright red longhorn milkweed beetles, orange and black milkweed leaf beetles, and fluffy little caterpillars that are the young of milkweed tussock moths. Just remember: milkweed isn’t only for monarchs!