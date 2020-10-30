To the editor:
As you’re struggling with the fact to vote for the school funding, I want to remind you that we just passed a bill to build a school. How will this affect your taxes and family life?
I want to ask you, are your kids really being taught in school or is it indoctrination? Are they being taught real history or is it Zinn’s textbooks on how to hate our country and independence and welcome Marxism, socialism, and communism. Take a look if you can remember true history. There’s an excellent book out called “Debunking Howard Zinn.” American schools portray our nation as evil and racist. An indoctrination manual is A People’s History of the United States. It sold 2.5 million copies to schools. It matches how preschools to colleges form our children’s minds. It’s no wonder children who don’t know true history are looting, burning, and tearing down businesses and American statues. A country must know its history so as not to repeat the same mistakes. Are we supporting Unesco, teacher’s unions, school boards, administration, ACLU, NEA and United Nations agendas instead of our children?
Think about this and watch our nation be destroyed by school teaching. Many great people weren’t taught by schools. Home schooling is the better future for our nation’s children.
Vicki Wimer
Owatonna