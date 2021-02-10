Sometimes it is hard to know why we hang onto particular things.
It could be that it has sentimental value. It could be because it has been in the family. It could be that it is beautiful. It could be that we love the person who gave it to us. It could be that we think we will need it or use it again one day, whenever that one day is. It could be that we think it has some monetary value that will make us rich.
Or it could be that there is no earthly reason why that comes to mind.
This week a title of a book on one of my bookshelves (and I have plenty of bookshelves and books), jumped out at me.
The book? Edward P. Remington’s "Annual Newspaper Directory," 25th edition, 1913.
Yup, 1913. The cover page says the book contains a list of all newspapers and other periodical publications of the United States, Canada and Mexico. It was published in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and the price was $5. Ms. Google says it would be $131.55 today.
I have no idea when or where I acquired this book but it certainly wasn’t in 1913. Even my mom hadn’t been born yet. I might have purchased it at a used book sale or someone gave it to me because of what I used to do for a living. Apparently, I have brought it along with me in many moves and transfers. I don’t remember looking at it for years.
But, dear readers three, in one of those stray gazes last week, I did. It sent me on a diversion and provided a little history lesson.
The directory is divided by state. In the Minnesota section, it first listed the population of our state as 2,075,708. In 2020, there were 5.68 million people who were Minnesota residents.
Then the list goes on by city (or little town) which also includes the county. Population for both is included.
In 1913, the population of Owatonna was 5,658 and the population of Steele County was listed as 16,146. There were two newspapers listed. The Journal Chronicle was published on Fridays, was described as Rep., and had a circulation of 3,200. The People’s Press was also published on Fridays, was described as Dem., and had a circulation of 1,850.
In 1913, the population of Faribault was 9,001 with the population of Rice County of 25,911. There were five publications: Democrat, published on Friday, listed as Ind-Dem with a circulation of 800; Journal, published Wednesdays, Rep., 1,200 circulation; Pilot, published Thursdays, Dem., 1,400; Referendum, published Saturdays, Ind., 1,500; and Republican, Rep., 900.
The latest population estimates are 36,683 Steele County residents and 66,200 Rice County residents. Rice County is the 14th largest county and Steele County is the 28th largest county. There are 87 counties in Minnesota.
In 1913, the new president of the United States was inaugurated on March 4 (the Lame Duck Amendment (20th) changed the date from March 4 to Jan. 20. The first Jan. 20 inauguration was in 1933 when Franklin D. Roosevelt took office.
William Howard Taft, R-Ohio, left office and Woodrow Wilson, D-NJ, started his presidency in 1913. The governor of Minnesota was Adolph O. Eberhart, a Republican.
Among the people born in 1913 were Richard Nixon, Rosa Parks, Vince Lombardi, Gerald Ford, Bear Bryant, Jesse Owens and Jimmy Hoffa.
And on Feb. 3, 1913, the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified. This amendment authorized the federal government to impose and collect income tax.
Ninety eight years later, we still have income tax but I think it’s time to take the 1913 newspaper directory out of my collection. Any takers?