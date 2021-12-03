During this season our focus turns to family, Christmas trees, gifts and many other traditions. Christmas time is often known as the season of joy, peace and hope. In the last couple of years there has been an undercurrent of fear as well. Fear versus hope has been on my heart lately. The world’s headlines instill fear inside of people. It may feel like we are living in darkness, without hope. People across America have become fearful of many different things. Fear of sickness, death, rising inflation, political unrest, loss of employment and simply leaving the house has spread across our country. These are the topics of conversation I hear everywhere.
I am reminded of another time when people lived in an atmosphere of upheaval and social discontent. The Israelites lived in an oppressive society; their world was filled with darkness, without hope. They had been promised a Messiah but at the time of Jesus’ birth the word of God had not been heard for 400 years. They were also experiencing spiritual darkness. The prophet Isaiah had foretold, “The people who walk in darkness will see a great light. For those who live in a land of deep darkness, a light will shine.” (Isaiah 9:2 NLT) Even though the children of God knew of this promise they had no idea how the world was about to change.
The birth of Jesus over 2,000 years ago continues to change the world. Jesus said in John 12:46 (NLT), “I have come as a light to shine in this dark world, so that all who put their trust in me will no longer remain in the dark.” I want to remind you that we do not need to live in fear because of the hope of Jesus! Without the birth there could not have been the death and resurrection of Jesus that brings us out of the darkness and into this glorious hope. 1 Peter 1:3 (ESV), “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.”
This is the time of year we need to remember Jesus was born to give us that hope. Fear cannot exist within us when we know who Jesus is. Let his love change us, let his sacrifice redeem us, and let his birth remind us of the hope that he gives us to live a life filled with freedom, joy hope and light! Remember…know Jesus, know hope. No Jesus, no hope!